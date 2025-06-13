Kayla Harrison issues unfiltered response to Demetrious Johnson calling Amanda Nunes fight "a very, very bad idea" 

Kayla Harrison recently addressed Demetrious Johnson's comments regarding her potential matchup against Amanda Nunes.

Ad

Shortly after becoming the new women's bantamweight champion at UFC 316, Harrison had a face-off with Nunes, where both fighters appeared to agree to a fight next. However, Johnson expressed criticism of this matchup in a video on his YouTube channel, calling it a "bad idea".

"If I was Kayla Harrison, I would retire from the sport. Don't fight Amanda Nunes... Kayla Harrison is calling out Amanda Nunes. I think that's a very, very bad idea."

Ad

Trending

In an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Harrison was asked to share her thoughts on Johnson's comments. In response, she said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Look, everyone's entitled to their opinion. He gets paid to give his opinion so fair play to him. I live my life out loud. And so there's a lot of room for people to have their own thoughts and speculate or comment on my life and my choices, but I think it's important that people know that I do believe in myself.

Ad

Harrison added:

"And I think it's important that people know it's okay to believe in yourself, like how dare you tell me to think less of me. I'm the greatest and I'm going to prove it."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tom Aspinall predicts Kayla Harrison to beat Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison became a UFC champion in just three fights in the promotion. After her debut victory over Holly Holm, she followed up with a win against Ketlen Vieira and then defeated Julianna Pena to claim the women's UFC 135-pound championship.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall shared his thoughts on Harrison's potential fight against Amanda Nunes, saying:

Ad

"To me, Kayla Harrison just looks like she's going to reign at the top of the division for a long time... I do think she'll beat Nunes... When we were at UFC 300, she looked fantastic against Holly Holm."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (7:46):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.