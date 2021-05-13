Kayla Harrison responds to Dana White casting doubt on whether she's ready for the UFC

Dana White recently insinuated that Kayla Harrison may not yet be ready to compete in UFC.

In an appearance on ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Harrison addressed White’s claims. The Lightweight fighter has asserted that she’s open to fighting in UFC, provided that she’s paid adequately for the same.

“I think that if Dana is ready to pay me a lot of money, I’ll make him a lot of money,” said Kayla Harrison.

Upon being asked if she’s received an offer from UFC in the past, Kayla Harrison replied she isn't aware of it but is ready to face the best in the world.

“Not that I’m aware of. I mean, I’ve been under contract (with the PFL) for the last three years. So, I don’t even know. I’m not sure about that, but I have stated many times: I am ready to face the best in the world,” said Harrison.

Additionally, Ariel Helwani listed a few notable fighters who Dana White suggested would be tough challenges for Kayla Harrison in UFC. Helwani asked if she is craving such competition.

Kayla Harrison indicated that she’s more than willing to fight them in UFC. Furthermore, on being asked whether it bothers her when people dismiss her opponents, Harrison said:

“Of course. I mean, I don’t get to pick who I fight. Like, it’s not like I can create this super promotion of all these bada** women and say, ‘Hey, fight me’. Like, I can control what I can control, and that’s only my performance. So, it is what it is.”

Kayla Harrison’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO win over Mariana Morais at PFL 3 (May 6th, 2021).

Harrison aims to win the 2021 PFL Women's Lightweight tournament and capture the division title this year as well.

In a recent interview with TSN, Dana White seemingly suggested that Kayla Harrison may not be ready to compete in UFC at the moment.

“I don’t know if she’s ready. I mean, when she feels like she’s ready – I’m always looking for the best possible people to come in and fight. If you don’t think that we’ve offered for her to come over; I just don’t know if her people think she’s ready yet. It’s a whole another level when you get here (to the UFC).”

“Amanda, Germaine (de Randamie), Holly (Holm), Aspen Ladd – I mean, you look at that whole – You’ve got Julianna Pena. The list goes on and on. So, it’s a lot tougher when you come over here. So, I don’t know if they think she’s ready or not yet. But we’ll find out,” said White. (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Dana White’s aforementioned statements came in response to being asked about the possibility of the UFC signing Kayla Harrison after her PFL contract expires later this year.

White insinuated that while Harrison is talented, she might require more time and experience before going up against veteran UFC mainstays such as Amanda Nunes, Holly Holm, and others.

The consensus in the MMA community is that should Kayla Harrison make the transition from the PFL to the UFC, she’d likely compete in the 145 lbs division. Out of the undefeated Harrison’s nine MMA fights thus far, eight have been contested at lightweight and one at featherweight.