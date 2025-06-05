Kayla Harrison's manager reveals ambitious plans for two major title fights should she dethrone Julianna Pena at UFC 316

Kayla Harrison's manager recently opened up on her upcoming women's bantamweight title clash against Julianna Pena and what could be at stake. He revealed that there are plans for two major title fights, but it will depend on whether Harrison dethrones Pena.

Harrison is set to challenge Pena in the co-main event of UFC 316 this Saturday, which could be a significant moment for her career. The former two-time Olympic gold medalist is a former PFL champion and could add a UFC championship in another division to her incredible resume.

The winner of the fight will also reportedly defend their title against Amanda Nunes after the former champion hinted that she is interested in challenging the winner.

In his latest conversation with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Harrison's manager Ali Abdelaziz revealed there are actually two UFC title fights that could be a possibility for his client.

Abdelaziz mentioned that not only would the former two-time Olympic gold medalist fight Nunes at 135 pounds, but also hinted that their first bout could actually be contested for the now defunct women's featherweight championship. He said:

"This is the roadmap. I want Kayla to win the [women's bantamweight championship] on Saturday. Amanda Nunes will come back. We fight for this 145 [pound] title. Kayla will beat her at 145 [pounds]. Amanda will cut down to 135 [pounds]. Kayla will beat her at 135 [pounds] and Kayla will have two UFC championships... This is what I would love for Kayla to do and after that, I would like to go to WWE to win a WWE title too."

Check out MMA Junkie's post featuring Ali Abdelaziz's comments regarding Kayla Harrison below:

Kayla Harrison's manager praises Julianna Pena's resilience ahead of UFC 316 title clash

Kayla Harrison's manager Ali Abdelaziz also lauded Julianna Pena's resilience ahead of their women's bantamweight title clash at UFC 316.

In the aforementioned clip, Abdelaziz admitted that Harrison isn't looking past Pena, who has proven to be a tough competitor to defeat throughout her career. He said:

"Of course, Julianna Pena, she's tough as nails. She's not easy, she's not [a] walk over. I don't think she is. She's gonna stick around, she's gonna take a lot of punishment, she's gonna be tough."

Check out UFC on TNT Sport's post featuring Kayla Harrison and Julianna Pena's interaction at the UFC 316 kick-off press conference below:

