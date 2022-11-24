Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg have a rivalry that stems back years, with the WMMA legends going back and forth online.

In 2021, Cyborg called Harrison out after the judoka's impressive performance at PFL 8. Harrison responded to the call out by claiming that there was no way Cyborg could beat her.

The pair have traded words on Twitter more recently, and Harrison appears keen to fight the Brazilian.

Both fighters have been extremely dominant throughout their careers and are compared to the likes of Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey as the greatest female fighters ever.

Some feel that Cyborg's career is more accomplished than her rival's. But according to Kayla Harrison, her resume is as impressive as Cyborg's. She recently appeared on TheMMAHour with Ariel Helwani, and said:

"Cyborg, like what are we talking about? Who has she beaten that I haven't beaten? Like, 'Oh my god she beat that person,' Gina Carano? That was like 100 years ago... I was nineteen [when that fight happened]."

Harrison will be looking to become a three-time PFL Women's Lightweight Champion this weekend when she faces Larissa Pacheco in a trilogy bout. Despite her two victories over Pacheco, Harrison has been unable to finish her over ten rounds.

Harrison will hope to finish her opponent this time around at the PFL World Championships.

Kayla Harrison claims she will break Larissa Pacheco; Not worried about her opponent's power

Kayla Harrison is getting ready to face a familiar foe at the PFL World Championships this weekend. The two-time Olympic gold medalist will fight Larissa Pacheco in the main event, an opponent Harrison has faced twice before.

Harrison has two decision-victories over Pacheco, and will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins over the Brazilian on Friday.

Pacheco is coming off five straight knockout wins and is full of confidence. Her power has been a large talking point heading into this bout. But at the pre-fight press conference, Kayla Harrison said she isn't worried about getting hit:

"Just 'cause you don't see me get hit in a fight doesn't mean I don't get hit. I train hard, I train harder than pretty much anyone I know and put in the work so on fight night it looks easy. I get hit, I'm not worried about getting hit. I'm gonna go out there and instill my will... and I'm gonna break her."

