"Keep dreaming mate" - Israeli MMA fighter reacts to Israel Adesanya's comeback plan involving Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya has big plans for his eventual return, but not everyone is on board with the logistics of his idea.

Appearing on the This Past Weekend podcast with comedian Theo Von, Adesanya detailed his ideal future fight plans, including his plans to settle a rivalry with middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis before a rematch with Sean Strickland. Adesanya compared his plans to the last time he came off a loss to Alex Pereira.

Adesanya said:

"It took me six years to accomplish [finally beating Alex Pereira]. With Strickland, it won't take me that long. Let me just get through [Dricus Du Plessis] first."

While some were appreciative of the former champion's dedication, former two-time Dana White's Contender Series competitor Shimon Smotritsky scoffed at Adesanya's statement.

Smotritsky commented on Instagram:

"Keep dreaming mate, Sean beat [Dricus Du Plessis] for 25 minutes"

Shimon Smotritsky reacting to Israel Adesanya claiming he can beat both Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis [via @espnmma on Instagram]

Though Smotritsky referenced Strickland 'beating' Du Plessis, the latter earned a split decision over 'Tarzan' at UFC 297 to become the current middleweight champion. Many, including UFC CEO Dana White, believed that Strickland had done enough to retain the belt he took from Adesanya at UFC 293.

Smotritsky, 10-2, has amassed an impressive career at just 23 years old but has twice failed to earn a contract on Dana White's Contender Series. 'The Assassin' fell to Mike Malott in 2021 before earning another opportunity the following year, losing to Billy Goff.

Though Smotritsky has yet to find himself in a major promotion, the fighter's second performance on Dana White's Contender Series caused Michael Bisping to claim on-air that the Israeli deserved a contract despite losing to Goff.

Is Israel Adesanya injured? Update on the former UFC champion

Since losing the belt in a shocking fashion to Sean Strickland at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya has taken some time away from fighting after maintaining a high level of activity as champion.

Though not mentioned much to the public, 'The Last Stylebender' claimed to be recovering from undisclosed injuries and previously mentioned an intended return to full training at the end of February. Adesanya has opened up about his decision to take a break, citing his life has 'forced' him to do so.

Expand Tweet

Fans speculated on a UFC 300 return for the champion, but such claims were shut down by an announcement from Dana White regarding Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill in the coveted main event.

As of Feb. 29, Adesanya does not have a targeted return to the octagon.