"Keep an eye on him" - Adrian Lee certain two-division king and elder sibling Christian Lee will impress in his return

MMA rising star Adrian Lee knows that his older brother Christian Lee, who currently reigns as the undisputed ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion, will have an outstanding performance once he returns inside the circle.

During his recent interview with the Bangkok Post, the younger Lee said that everyone should pay attention to Christian Lee because he is eager to make a comeback

"For my brother, I know he's been wanting to get in there soon so make sure to keep an eye on him as well."

Check out Adrian Lee's full interview below:

'The Warrior' made a return from his two-year layoff last December 2024 against Alibeg Rasulov following the untimely death of his sister Victoria, and defended his ONE lightweight MMA crown during the headliner of ONE Fight Night 26.

However, their match ended in an unfortunate no-contest result due to an accidental eye poke that occurred during the match, as the Turkish challenger wasn't able to continue.

Meanwhile, 'The Phenom' is fresh off his third consecutive victory against Takeharu Ogawa last month at ONE 172 with a first-round submission win via anaconda choke.

Christian Lee reveals his long-term plan for the ONE lightweight MMA crown with younger brother thriving

Because they are competing in the same weight class, Christian Lee has laid out his plan of leaving the lightweight MMA division for the benefit of his younger brother, Adrian, who he believes will one day hoist the same 26-pound golden belt that he currently has.

The Evolve MMA and Prodigy Training Center representative spoke about this during his recent talk with the Bangkok Post and stated:

"I won't talk about any vacating right now, but I do plan on leaving the lightweight division for Adrian at some point in time."

