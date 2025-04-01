“I’m a really big fan of his” - Christian Lee looks back fondly at full-circle moment with former opponent Shinya Aoki

Christian Lee wished Shinya Aoki "all the best" while reflecting on their history.

In May 2019, Lee had a massive opportunity to become the ONE lightweight MMA world champion at ONE: Enter The Dragon.

Lee, aged 20 at the time, challenged Aoki, the well-respected Japanese legend coming off a title-winning performance against Eduard Folayang.

'The Warrior' ended Aoki's title reign with a second-round knockout, solidifying him as the face of ONE Championship's MMA divisions.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Lee had this to say about his former opponent, Aoki, who's contemplating retirement:

"I started off my pro career at 17 years old, he was the lightweight champion at that time and it all circled around to me fighting him for the lightweight belt, so yeah, it’s crazy, the relationship we have, but I’m a really big fan of his and I wish him all the best in whatever he chooses to go for next."

Christian Lee's previously mentioned interview was backstage at ONE 172. The two-division MMA world champion was in attendance to corner his younger brother, Adrian Lee, who extended his promotional record to 3-0.

Meanwhile, Shinya Aoki fought at the same event and secured a 53-second submission win against Eduard Folayang. The 41-year-old later hinted his retirement could come in the near future.

Watch Lee's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Christian Lee plans to defend welterweight world title next

Between late 2022 and 2024, Christian Lee was sidelined to recover from the tragic passing of his younger sister, Victoria Lee.

The two-sport world champion returned in December 2024, with a premature ending against Alibeg Rasulov due to a no-contest (eye poke).

There were questions about whether Lee would book an immediate rematch against Rasulov to properly defend his lightweight title.

Instead, the 26-year-old plans to avoid a second consecutive drastic weight cut and defend his welterweight strap in his next fight.

Lee has claimed that Zebaztian Kadestam, a former world champion coming off three consecutive knockout wins, deserves the next welterweight title shot.

Watch Kadestam's latest knockout win against Roberto Soldic below:

