"Keep her far away from a title shot" - Fans disappointed despite Manon Fiorot getting into Islam Makhachev-led elite club after UFC Atlantic City win

Manon Fiorot secured her status as the number one contender in the flyweight division with a dominant performance at UFC Atlantic City. However, despite the win, a part of the fanbase seems hesitant about her title aspirations.

Fiorot outclassed Erin Blanchfiled over five rounds, clinching a unanimous decision victory and etching her name among the promotion's elite fighters. The 34-year-old utilized her striking advantage to nullify Blanchfield's wrestling attempts, peppering her opponent with clean punches.

Blanchfield, known for her grappling expertise, could not secure takedowns, ultimately resorting to a stand-up battle that heavily favored Fiorot.

This win extends 'The Beast's' UFC win streak to 7 and places her at No. 4 (tied with Tatiana Suarez) for the longest active win streak in the promotion, joining the ranks of fighters like Islam Makhachev and Merab Dvalishvili.

However, the reception on social media wasn't entirely celebratory. Fans expressed concerns with comments like:

"Zero and I mean zero power and zero drawing ability. Let's keep her far away from a title shot"

"Not too excited for her title contention..."

"Grasso will stop that "hype" train"

"Man that sh*t was boring"

"ez work for Grasso"

Manon Fiorot reportedly rushed to hospital following UFC Atlantic City win

Following her hard-fought five-round battle in the main event of UFC Atlantic City, Manon Fiorot was transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures. While details surrounding the hospitalization are yet to be released, according to a report by MMA Fighting, Fiorot is in good spirits.

Despite the detour, 'The Beast' made her championship aspirations known. In her post-fight octagon interview, the French fighter had this to say:

"I fought everyone in the category. I want the title, that’s it. I’m ready no matter what, I want my title shot.”[H/t: MMAFighting]

