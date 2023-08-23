"Keep my name out of your mouth" - Julianna Pena channels inner Will Smith as she goes off on "cheat" Mayra Bueno Silva

Former women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena unloaded on fellow bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva after the latter admitted to failing a drug test for her last fight.

Silva announced on her Instagram that she had failed a pre-fight drug test in relation to her main event victory against Holly Holm at UFC on ESPN: Holm vs. Bueno Silva in July this year.

Pena was not too happy about the news and tweeted a screenshot of the headlines along with a fiery message aimed at the Brazilian fighter. Pena made a play on Silva's nickname 'Sheetara' by calling her a cheater and also called her out for needing substance based enhancements to get results against older fighters.

"#CHEATara, living up to your nickname. Back to being a curtain jerker of an Apex card you go. You fought two 41yr olds this year and you had to cheat in order to get it done. Can't pass a #drugtest? Keep my name out of your mouth ya dumb broad!"

Pena used Hollywood actor Will Smith's infamous line in defense of his wife at the 2022 Academy Awards, when he lashed out at comedian Chris Rock and told him to keep his wife's name out of his mouth.

Julianna Pena was referring to Mayra Bueno Silva's fights against Holly Holm and Lina Lansberg, both of which came in 2023 and are both part of a four-fight winning streak that has seen Silva rise to become the No.3 ranked contender in the champion-less women's bantamweight division.

It is unclear if Silva's win against Holm will be overturned but 'Sheetara' has urged fans to not jump to conclusions and argued for her innocence as the substance was a part of her ADHD medication.

Fans react to Julianna Pena blasting Mayra Bueno Silva on Twitter

Fans were divided on Julianna Pena's outburst against Mayra Bueno Silva on Twitter after the latter admitted to failing a drug test.

One fan refused to acknowledge the clever word play by Pena on Silva's nickname.

"Cheat Ara doesn't even make sense."

Other fans argued if Pena was trying to back out of a potential matchup against Silva.

"If this isn’t the biggest cop out I’ve seen in 5 years sheeeeeshhhhh"

"It really isn’t. Why would she fight a cheat lol"

Another fan pointed out that Julianna Pena has been inactive compared to Mayra Bueno Silva's consistency with both having fought the same amount, twice, in the last two years and the last six months respectively.

"Fought two 41 year olds this year' yeah and you fought 2 times in 2 years"

Fans comment on Pena blasting Silva. [via Twitter]