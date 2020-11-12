Kelvin Gastelum calls out Edmen Shahbazyan for his return fight

Veteran UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum is on the hunt for a win and has called out 185 division prospect Edmen Shahbazyan as his next potential opponent in the UFC.

Taking to Twitter, Gastelum noted that he's been waiting to sign a contract, and all that is left right now is for Shahbazyan to finalize the deal on his end. In what seemed like a very classy callout, Gastelum also sent his good wishes to The Golden Boy.

Here is what Kelvin Gastelum wrote on Twitter:

Hope all is well during this pandemic @edmenshahbazyan.

I’ve been waiting to sign a contract, and all we need is your signature. Thank you 🙏 @AliAbdelaziz00 @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite @ufc — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) November 11, 2020

While Shahbazyan is yet to respond to the callout, a clash between the American prospect and Gastelum definitely promises fireworks. And especially for Shahbazyan, a fight against Gastelum would result in a second consecutive clash against a division veteran.

Kelvin Gastelum and Edmen Shahbazyan's latest runs in the UFC

Kelvin Gastelum has had a tough time in the UFC of late. On the back of three back-to-back losses in the UFC, Gastelum is desperate for a win inside the Octagon.

In his last three fights, Gastelum lost to all high ranked opponents, as he was defeated by Jack Hermansson, Darren Till, and Israel Adesanya. His bout against The Last Stylebender was voted by many as the Fight of the Year for 2019.

Can’t wait to get on the big stage again #OnAmission4Gold pic.twitter.com/llPt0f8uVD — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) November 3, 2020

Edmen Shahbazyan also had a tough outing in his last UFC fight. The up and coming prospect stepped into the Octagon for his toughest test to date, as he was beaten in a one-sided fight against Derek Brunson.

Advertisement

The loss was Shahbazyan's first, and after impressive wins over the likes of Brad Tavares, Jack Marshman, and Chris Byrd, The Golden Boy crumbled under pressure from Brunson in a three-round main event.

While a fight between Gastelum and Shahbazyan is yet to be confirmed, it could very well be a possibility. If confirmed, the bout will be crucial for both Shahbazyan and especially for Gastelum, who needs to end his losing streak in the UFC.