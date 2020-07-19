Kelvin Gastelum releases an official statement after his submission loss to Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Island 2

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 2, Kelvin Gastelum was the victim of a submission finish against Jack Hermansson, as 'The Joker' almost comprehensively put away his fellow Middleweight compatriot.

Gastelum, in the aftermath of his loss, took to Twitter and released his official statement, claiming that he is truly embarrassed and even apologized to his team, his family, and UFC President Dana White, as well.

Gastelum took to Twitter and shared the following tweet, in response to his defeat in the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 2:

Truly embarrassed guys. I’m sorry. My team, my family @UFC @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so u can know who u are, what u can rise from, how u can still come out of it. — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) July 19, 2020

Heading into tonight's fight, Jack Hermansson was on the back of a loss to Jared Cannonier who had TKO'ed the former at UFC Fight Night 160. 'The Joker' was initially set to face Chris Weidman in his return fight. However, that bout never happened and instead, Hermansson got his shot at Kelvin Gastelum.

With this win, Hermansson could possibly move up the rankings in the UFC Middleweight Division and could possibly earn himself a shot at the 185-lb title by securing one or two big wins in the Octagon.

What's next for Kelvin Gastelum after tonight's loss?

It has definitely been a rough few Octagon outings for Kelvin Gastelum, including tonight's UFC Fight Island 2 co-main event. Prior to tonight's loss, Gastelum had suffered a loss to Darren Till at UFC 244 and prior to that, he lost to Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 for the interim UFC Middleweight Championship.

Following his loss tonight, Gastelum will look for a stronger comeback into Octagon action. Prior to his loss to Hermansson, the former did claim that he is willing to get over his loss to Darren Till from 2019.

It remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for Kelvin Gastelum next, especially having lost three fights in a row in the Octagon.