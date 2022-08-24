“We just move forward” - Ken Lee chose not to dwell on Christian Lee’s world title loss

Ken Lee, father to Christian Lee, chose not to dwell on his son’s world title loss to Ok Rae Yoon. Instead, he focused on getting his son back into the gym as soon as possible.

The controversial decision-loss to Ok was a bitter pill to swallow. Christian Lee, along with his team from United MMA, believed he won the fight, but the judges however, saw the fight a little differently from their vantage point.

Despite not fully accepting defeat, Ken Lee was willing to put the decision behind him and help his son focus all his energy on winning the rematch. Lee explained to ONE Championship:

“We did dissect [the fight] and look at areas in which we can improve. We know there are some things that we could have worked on a little bit more, and we just move forward and start preparing for the rematch.”

Christian Lee nor Ok Rae Yoon have fought since their world title match in September 2021. Their first fight is still as fresh in their minds as if it happened yesterday and if anybody deserves a rematch, it’s Christian Lee.

Prior to meeting Ok, Lee had an unbeatable record of 6 straight wins over top competitors such as Shinya Aoki and Timofey Nastyukhin. If he sticks to his game plan and makes the proper adjustments during the fight, Lee has the ability to recapture his belt in dominant fashion.

Watch Lee's best knockouts below:

Christian Lee admits a bad fight camp may have played a role in Ok Rae Yoon loss

According to Christian Lee, a bad fight camp may have played a key role in his loss to Ok Rae Yoon.

On the surface, Lee was convinced he had a solid game plan going into their first meeting. But after reviewing the events leading up to his fourth world title defence against Ok, the 24 year-old standout came to the conclusion that an ineffective training camp may have been the cause of his downfall.

He told SCMP MMA:

“The decision didn’t sit well with me and personally I know that I could’ve trained harder for that fight, I know that things could have gone very differently if I was able to get the proper fight camp that I needed and so this time around I’m making sure that you know, I don't leave anything to question.”

Watch their fight below:

With a new training camp in check, the Singapore-American fighter hopes to execute a more dominant game plan that will surely garner a victory in his favor. Lee meets Ok in a rematch for the lightweight belt at ONE 160 on August 26 in Singapore.

Edited by C. Naik