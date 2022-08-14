“A better version of me” - Christian Lee says younger brother Adrian is going to be better than him

Christian Lee has risen to be a global superstar in ONE Championship since making his professional debut in 2015, but he believes his younger brother, Adrian Lee, will be an even better version of him when the time comes.

It’s high praise from the former ONE lightweight world champion, who is one of the most exciting fighters in the promotion today. Lee currently holds the record for the most number of finishes in the promotion with 14, including a record-topping 10 knockouts.

However, if there’s anyone who deserves such hype from ‘The Warrior’, it has to be Adrian. This year alone, the 16-year-old captured a junior kickboxing title in his first event in the sport, a North American Grappling Association championship, and the USFL national Pangkration championship.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Christian Lee gave a preview of what his little brother can do at this stage of his martial arts journey.

“[Adrian is] going to be a better version of me by the time he steps into the Circle. Being able to strike, being able to mix it up, take it to the ground and finish his appointment or keep it standing. His skills are developing really nicely, and I’m excited for him,” he said.

If Adrian can continue to improve even more as Christian believes he would, then he might just follow his siblings’ footsteps in performing under the bright lights of ONE Championship soon.

“I don’t think it’ll be too long before you see him fighting on a global stage,” Lee said.

Christian Lee and his siblings are as legit as they come

There’s little reason to doubt Christian Lee’s assessment of his little bother, as he and his siblings have been as good as advertised since they joined ONE Championship.

Big sister Angela Lee has been the first and only ONE women’s atomweight world champion in the promotion’s history, never relinquishing the gold since its inception. Meanwhile, their little sister, Victoria Lee, has dominated her first three professional MMA bouts by finishing her opponent each time she has stepped in the Circle.

For his part, Christian has collected 14 finishes in 15 professional MMA fights, which includes a ONE lightweight world title reign and two world title defenses. As he prepares to reclaim his lost gold in the main event of ONE 160 opposite current world champion Ok Rae Yoon, the 24-year-old is getting help from his younger brother, Adrian.

Rolling and sparring with a top-level athlete like Christian in a training camp for a world title bout is certainly something that will help hone Adrian as well as he works his way to the pro ranks.

