"Congratulations National Champ!!!" - Angela Lee praises brother Adrian Lee for USFL title and IMMAF qualifier

Angela Lee’s brother Adrian is emerging as a talent to watch out for in the martial arts world and the ONE women’s atomweight world champion couldn’t be more proud.

On Instagram, ‘Unstoppable’ shared that the younger Lee won the United States Fight League (USFL) title. In the caption, she wrote:

“Congratulations National Champ!!! 🤩👏🏼🥇❤️ You did AMAZING today bro @adrianleemma 3 tough matches to get to the gold. You showed your heart out there. I am so proud of you Bebeh!!!”

Angela Lee also congratulated her students who participated in the event, praising their improvements and expressing her appreciation for their hard work in the tournament.

“So super proud of all the hard work you guys have put in. You guys are as tough as nails with a heart of gold 💛💛💛,” said Lee.

The winner of the tournament qualifies for the IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships in Abu Dhabi, which means Adrian will compete in that tournament later this year.

Fans are sharing Angela Lee’s joy for her brother’s achievement. One fan noted that not everyone is happy though, as observed on the faces of Adrian’s fellow medalists. The fan said:

“The runner ups are mad af 😂😂😭”

Other fans are offering their congratulations to the Lee family for producing another young champion. One fan said:

“Lee, family of champions ... congratulations Adrian! 👏👏👏💪💪💪”

Adrian Lee could follow the footsteps of world champion siblings Angela Lee and Christian Lee

Angela Lee and Christian Lee became the first brother-sister world champion duo in ONE Championship when ‘The Warrior’ won the ONE lightweight world title from Shinya Aoki in 2019.

While Adrian Lee is not yet a part of the ONE Championship roster, it looks like he has the necessary tools to be a worthy addition to the roster and follow his siblings’ path to world championship glory.

Earlier this month, Adrian won a junior kickboxing title in Hawaii, showcasing his striking prowess with two knockouts on his way to the title.

His latest win in the USFL shows just how well-rounded he is even at just 16 years of age.

If he continues his winning ways, it won’t be surprising to see him one day performing on the the global stage of ONE Championship together with three of his siblings.

