"If you didn't know, there's 4 Lees" - Angela Lee's brother Adrian captures junior kickboxing title at the age of 16

Angela Lee continues to be proud of her family as their combat sports titles grow even more. Over the weekend, the youngest member of the Lee family, Adrian Lee, won a junior kickboxing title in Hawaii at the age of 16.

Adrian Lee's success has been an excellent addition to this talented martial arts family. Angela Lee is the ONE Championship atomweight titleholder and defended her title at ONE X. Christian Lee is a former champion in ONE Championship. Victoria Lee is undefeated at age 17 with three bouts in MMA. All three of these siblings are currently fighting for ONE Championship.

The Lee family now has a talented kickboxer to add to their roster. Adrian Lee fought in a tournament in Hawaii to win this championship. He defeated two fighters on the same night, both via knockout. The Lee family celebrated and shared their delight on Instagram.

Angela Lee wrote:

"If you didn't know, there's 4 Lee's... [Adrian Lee] took home the belt in his first kickboxing event!"

Christian Lee said:

"Tonight my little bro fought 2x against 2 opponents to win the Man Up Stand Up Junior Kickboxing Title! I couldn’t be more proud of how hard he worked for this and how amazing he did in the ring today. The future is so bright for you champ!"

Victoria Lee celebrated by saying:

"Congratulations buddy!! What an amazing performance with two KOs to take home the gold."

Adrian Lee had this to say:

"My first kick boxing event! Thank you to all of my family and coaches for supporting me for these fights! I ended up getting my first knockouts tonight, first match was a 2nd round knockout, second match was a 1st round knockout!"

The future of Angela Lee

ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee has had a busy few years. She won a championship title. Most recently, she defeated multi-sport champion Stamp Fairtex at ONE X. She also had a child in that time.

Many would like Angela Lee to stay at atomweight and defend her title against top contender, South Korea's Seo Hee Ham. But Lee feels she has unfinished business in a different weight class.

In the ONE X post-fight media interview, she said she aims to be a double champion, go up in weight, and finish her trilogy against Xiong Jing Nan at strawweight:

“I feel like there's unfinished business with that lady. And, you know, I want to wrap it up. I think that’s the fight to make. I feel very comfortable in the atomweight division but I’m going up to strawweight and try to get that title as well.”

These two ONE Championship titleholders are tied in their fight series at one win. And Lee wants to end it as a double champion.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship to when “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan finished “Unstoppable” Angela Lee! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Flashto when “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan finished “Unstoppable” Angela Lee! Flash🔙 to when “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan finished “Unstoppable” Angela Lee! 😱 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/337y1ScEOe

