“He’s the guy I can count on” - Christian Lee on working out with younger brother Adrian

When it comes to training for a big fight, Christian Lee prefers to keep it in the family. Honing his skills for a big world title rematch in the ONE 160 main event on August 26, ‘The Warrior’ is employing the assistance of his younger brother Adrian Lee.

Speaking to ONE Championship about the upcoming showdown with reigning ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon, Lee discussed training for the contest with the aid of his brother Adrian.

“He’s the guy I can count on to be there every day to drill with, to spar with.”

Elaborating on his comments, ‘The Warrior’ said:

“The way we train, I always try to put myself in the worst possible situation and then work out of it from there. [Adrian] gives me very hard rounds, and he makes me push hard.”

At the young age of 16, Adrian Lee is primed to join his older siblings in ONE Championship, including brother Christian, reigning atomweight world champion Angela Lee and undefeated prodigy, Victoria Lee.

Just a few months ago, the young prospect won his first junior kickboxing title in his home state of Hawaii. Gleaming with pride, Adrian’s older brother shared his excitement on Instagram.

“Tonight my little bro fought two times against two opponents to win the Man Up Stand Up junior kick-boxing title,” Christian Lee wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more proud of how hard he worked for this and how amazing he did in the ring today. The future is so bright for you champ!”

Christian Lee looking for a definitive finish in ONE 160 rematch with Ok Rae Yoon

Following the ONE: Revolution bout and the controversial unanimous decision loss against Ok Rae Yoon, Christian Lee has every intention of ending their eagerly anticipated rematch inside the distance and avoiding another debacle on the scorecards.

Nearly a year removed from the decision, fans and fighters, including Lee himself, are still talking about that crazy night. Speaking to ONE Championship, Lee shared his thoughts on the fight and why he should still be the ONE world champion.

“If you look at ONE Championship’s scoring criteria, I won in every area. If we go on near finish and you go on the damage done – I broke his orbital in the first round, I dropped him big in the third round, and I came close to getting two submissions. That really speaks for itself.”

Lee gave credit to Ok Rae Yoon for lasting all five rounds, particularly the fourth and fifth rounds where Lee noticeably slowed down, which likely resulted in the South Korean getting the nod from all three judges.

“The only credit I do give him is being able to last all five rounds and having the cardio to keep a good pace throughout all five rounds. So, in my opinion, I still won the fight, but I’m definitely not going to go into the [rematch] with the same game plan.”

