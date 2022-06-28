"Range is gonna be an issue" - Kenny Florian casts his prediction for Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

MMA commentator Kenny Florian recently weighed in on the upcoming middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier. The commentator asserted that the footwork between the two fighters would play the key difference in the fight.

During a recent episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, hosts Jon Anik and Kenny Florian got together to preview the upcoming UFC 276 fight event. Discussing the event, the two also predicted the headline title fight between Adesanya and Cannonier.

Giving his predictions for the upcoming bout, Florian claimed 'The Killa Gorilla' to be a tough and intelligent fighter. However, the commentator believes that his footwork and reach might not be effective enough to beat 'The Last Stylebender'.

Florian said:

"I've been so impressed with the changes that Jared Cannonier has made in his life, in his technique and his approach. He's a very impressive dude. Very intelligent guy... Cannonier is so tough. But footwork is gonna be an issue... and range is gonna be an issue. If you don't have good footwork and you are down on reach."

He added:

"It is going to be very difficult. You gotta clip Adesanya hard and you need Adesanya to make major mistakes during that fight. Is it possible? absolutely. Is it probable? I don't think so."

Speaking further, Florian gave props to Adesanya's agility and predicted that the champ would successfully defend his title belt:

"So I think Izzy [Israel Adesanya] takes this one. His reach, his tools, his weapons, his speed, his footwork primarily for me is going to be the difference here. The champ gotta stay the champ."

You can check out Kenny Florian's preview of the upcoming UFC 276 event below:

Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier are all set to lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated middleweight fight with the Kiwi's title belt on the line. The event is set to take place of UFC 276 scheduled for July 2, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Israel Adesanya predicts how UFC 276 title fight will unfold

In the UFC 276 Countdown episode, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya appreciated Jared Cannonier's MMA prowess. He called the American the "dark horse of the division." 'The Last Stylebender' also affirmed the dangers Cannonier poses in their upcoming title fight at UFC 276.

However, the Nigerian-born Kiwi fighter appeared quite adamant that the fight would end with him either submitting or knocking out 'The Killa Gorilla'.

Predicting how the main event of UFC 276 will unfold, Israel Adesanya said:

"Jared is a fighter, I've called him a dark horse of the division for a long time. He came down from heavyweight, to light heavyweight, and now to middleweight - so he has a lot of power in his hands."

He added:

"He's taken out a lot of people with it, but a lot of people ain't me. Styles make fights and I'm 'The Last Stylebender' so when I fight him, it's not going to go to the distance. He's going to get choked out, or knocked out."

You can check out the full UFC 276 countdown episode below:

