Kevin Belingon banking on his ‘deadly’ striking to eclipse Bibiano Fernandes: “Hopefully it becomes an effective tool”

Kevin Belingon is confident he can still give Bibiano Fernandes a run for his money when they meet for the fifth time at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Set to take place at the stunning Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, the three-round bantamweight MMA clash marks another chapter in a rivalry that has spanned nearly a decade.

Having shared the cage for ten grueling rounds across four previous encounters, both warriors are well acquainted with each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

Despite the familiarity, Belingon believes he holds the key to victory — his striking.

Known for his highlight-reel finishes, 'The Silencer' has secured six of his 11 wins under the ONE Championship banner by stoppage.

It may have been six years since their last meeting, but the Filipino superstar is certain his signature striking remains a threat to Fernandes.

He said this in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I’m still the same. I’m still deadly because I keep working on my main weapon, which is my striking. It’s something that I still plan on using and hopefully it becomes an effective tool for me.”

Kevin Belingon enlists Stephen Loman to help in preparation

To prepare for this decisive battle, Kevin Belingon sought out the ideal training partner — Lions Nation MMA teammate Stephen Loman.

Bringing the current No.2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender into his camp was a strategic move. Fernandes’ last bout in November 2022 was against Loman, who pulled off a stunning upset by outclassing the Brazilian in every department to earn a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Now, Belingon looks to follow that same blueprint when he shares the Circle with Fernandes again in Qatar:

“Getting the input of Stephen is really vital. He’s got his own specialty, and he gets to share it with me now, like I was with him when he was younger so it really makes me happy.”

