Kevin Belingon says Stephen Loman must train hard to dethrone a fighter of Fabricio Andrade’s caliber

Former ONE bantamweight world champion ‘The Silencer’ Kevin Belingon is hoping to make his way back up the bantamweight ranks to secure another shot at the world title. And that’s why he has his eye closely fixated on the competition.

One of the fastest-rising bantamweight contenders in the promotion is none other than his former Team Lakay teammate, ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman.

Loman, the No.2-ranked fighter in the division, is unbeaten in ONE Championship and on an absolute tear. His most recent victory, a unanimous decision over former bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes in November 2022, put him in pole position to challenge for the belt.

When the two eventually meet, Belingon feels Loman has a great chance to dethrone reigning ONE bantamweight world champion, Fabricio Andrade.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Belingon talked about Loman vs. Andrade in a potential showdown:

“I think it’s gonna be a great fight. This is an amazing opportunity for Stephen, to become a World Champion. Hopefully this year they get to face each other. Stephen really needs to train hard and get a good training program for this one, knowing Andrade’s caliber.”

Loman has yet to book the Andrade fight but is waiting patiently in the wings.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Andrade will step into the kickboxing realm in his next fight, taking on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video this October.

The fight goes down live on Friday, October 6, with an official venue yet to be announced.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription.