Stephen Loman expects a “fun fight” between Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty

Though Stephen Loman would much rather be challenging Fabricio Andrade for the ONE bantamweight world title, he expects the champion vs. champion bout between Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty to be a lot of fun.

On October 6, ONE Championship delivers another can’t-miss superfight as ONE world champions Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty strap on the eight-ounce gloves for an all-striking clash to crown a new king of the bantamweight kickboxing division. The bout is sure to deliver fireworks as two of the promotion’s most exciting strikers will go toe-to-toe for the opportunity to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

Sharing his thoughts on the high-stakes clash, No. 2 ranked bantamweight contender Stephen Loman is understandably excited for the matchup and expects to see an incredibly fun fight filled with some hard-hitting action.

“We’ll see if there’s a knockout in this fight or if they trade shot-for-shot and just hammer each other,” Loman told The MMA Superfan. “Nevertheless, this will be a fun fight for sure.”

Fabricio Andrade enters the bout seven months removed from his impressive fourth-round TKO against John Lineker to capture the bantamweight world title. Currently, ‘Wonder Boy’ is undefeated inside the Circle, scoring six-straight victories with an incredible 83% finish rate.

His opponent, Jonathan Haggerty has mixed it up with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Joseph Lasiri, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. But his biggest moment came in April when ‘The General’ scored a stunning first-round knockout over Nong-O Hama to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Who leaves ONE Fight Night 15 as the promotion’s newest two-sport champ?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.