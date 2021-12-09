What’s the Story: Kevin Belingon vs. Kwon Won Il at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II

ONE Championship returns on December 17 to put a cap on an awesome year of fights. Following the success of ONE: Winter Warriors, the Singapore-based organization is gearing up to achieve the same with Winter Warriors II.

The 6-fight main card will showcase ONE's MMA roots, with four members of the famed Filipino stable Team Lakay Wushu taking center stage.

Hailing from the mountains of Baguio city, Philippines, Team Lakay is feared for their high-octane pace, furious kickboxing, and unbreakable cardio. The MMA stable has produced numerous ONE Champions and has become the best team to come out of the Philippines.

On December 17, one of Team Lakay's veteran fighters and former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon makes his return. 'The Silencer' has become one of the most recognizable figures in Philippine MMA since he captured the belt in 2018.

The Filipino's frightening combination of speed, power and technique is unmatched. His trademark spinning back kick could end anybody's night in an instant.

Ever since losing the belt to ONE bantamweight king Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes in the greatest rivalry in ONE Championship history, Belingon has been on the rougher side of things. With his back against the wall, the Wushu specialist will look to get back on track. Belingon wants to further solidify his reputation as the knockout king of the division and secure one last shot at the belt.

For that to happen, Belingon has to get past powerful Korean striker 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il. 'Pretty Boy' believes it's his time to shine and will look to take the torch from Belingon in violent fashion.

Kwon is a product of the growing South Korean MMA scene that has been making waves in ONE Championship. The South Korean slugger owns six first-round knockouts and plans to add another to his sterling resume on December 17.

This bout between two knockout artists is like two swords clashing violently. Sparks will definitely fly.

Kevin Belingon and Kwon Won Il will co-headline ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II

On December 17, Kevin Belingon and Kwon Won Il will face each other in the co-main event of ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II. The banger of a fight will precede the main event featuring Team Lakay's young dynamo Danny 'The King' Kingad as he faces former ONE flyweight champion Kairat 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov.

The two were set to meet in 2019 as part of the ONE Championship Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinals. Akhmetov, however, was forced to withdraw from the fight because of an injury. In the years that followed, the inevitable clash was postponed multiple times, with anticipation for the bout reaching its peak.

Both fighters have had history with ONE Championship flyweight king Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes. Expect Kingad and Akhmetov to be extra motivated to make a statement as both would like to have another crack at the championship.

