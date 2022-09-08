"He only does this street s*** when the media is around"- Kevin Holland describes the difference between Khamzat Chimaev's on camera and off camera persona

Khamzat Chimaev recently established himself as one of the biggest trash-talkers in the UFC. With Chimaev set to headline UFC 279 against Nate Diaz, another fighter on the main card known for his trash-talking has called out his on-camera persona.

While speaking at UFC 279 media day, fellow welterweight Kevin Holland was asked for his opinion on Khamzat Chimaev, to which he responded (starting at the 4:29 mark):

"I feel like he likes the f**king media. I feel like, you know, he only does this extra wanna be street s**t when the media is around. Other than that, he doesn't do it, so yeah."

Holland elaborated on the differences in Chimaev's behavior with and without the media present, adding:

"I mean when you guys aren't around he wants to do fist bumps and he wants to be your best friend. When you guys are around then all of a sudden he's like 'ah, I'm going to rip your f**king head off'. You ain't ripping s**t off, dog. Let's be real. You want a paycheck just like the rest of these guys around here."

Holland's assessment of Khamzat is interesting. It sounds as if he believes that Khamzat is putting on a show in order to draw attention from fans. This wouldn't be the first time that we have seen a fighter put on a different personality in order to increase interest amongst fans and develop a fanbase.

Watch Kevin Holland's full comments on Khamzat Chimaev below:

Nate Diaz believes UFC is using him to 'make' Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz has had a storied 15 year run in the UFC, which may be coming to an end following UFC 279. Khamzat Chimaev seems destined to be the next star of the welterweight division. Diaz believes that the UFC is using him to increase his opponent's star power.

He recently shared that, despite the UFC's claims, he didn't ask for Chimaev as an opponent. Instead, he feels that the promotion is attempting to build up Chimaev by having him take on a star that is on his way out.

Chimaev himself was shocked when the fight with Diaz came to fruition. He believes that Diaz is an easy opponent for him, and he plans to send him away from the promotion with a loss. Chimaev stated that Diaz is an old guy and is no longer the fighter that defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 194.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Khamzat Chimaev admits that he was a little surprised when the Nate Diaz fight came together. Khamzat Chimaev admits that he was a little surprised when the Nate Diaz fight came together. https://t.co/jfAtzfakaU

