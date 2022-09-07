They're acting like I called for this fight, which I didn't want and still don't want - Nate Diaz opens up on how UFC is using him as the 'fall guy' to 'make' Khamzat Chimaev 

Nate Diaz has spent over 15 years with the UFC, and his UFC 279 matchup against Khamzat Chimaev will be his 27th fight with the promotion. It could also be his last with the UFC as he has been involved in a lengthy contract dispute.

He recently opened up regarding how UFC is using him to build his opponent's star power.

While speaking with ESPN MMA, Nate Diaz claimed that he didn't call for the fight with Chimaev as the UFC is claiming, stating (starting at the 12:45 mark):

"What they got me doing right now is they're acting like I called for this fight, which I didn't call for and I don't want and didn't want and still don't want but I don't give a f**k. I'll go fight anybody. The pressure's on him, he better finish me because he's the next killer in town. Pressure's on me because I better not get killed by the next killer, best in town, because they're saying he's the best in town. If I whip his a**, they're going to say 'Oh, he wasn't the best in town'."

Diaz continued by adding that the fight is an attempt by the UFC to 'make' Khamzat Chimaev:

"This fight's not even about this guy, it's about making this guy. It's about making this motherf**ker, and I'm like, 'Okay, well you guys aren't going to let me go because I'm the best fighter here and you're not going to let me go unless it's off of somebody'. I gotta make somebody for you. Well, alright, you're welcome, let's make you. You're welcome UFC... Why are you even talking to me? Why are you talking about me? Why's the UFC been disrespecting me and making me be their fall guy? F**k him, f**k them, f**k everybody."

Watch Nate Diaz's full appearance on ESPN MMA below:

Could Nate Diaz get a title shot with a win over Khamzat Chimaev?

UFC President Dana White previously stated that Nate Diaz could potentially get a title shot with a UFC 279 victory over Khamzat Chimaev. Despite his long storied UFC career, Diaz has only fought for the title once, all the way back in 2012, where he lost to Benson Henderson.

Unfortunately for Diaz and the rest of the welterweight division, Kamaru Usman's shocking loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 has likely put their title hopes on pause. White has already hinted at a trilogy between Usman and Edwards taking place in London.

If Diaz does defeat Chimaev, it is possible that he could wait for the trilogy to take place as he would likely be next in line. While he has expressed a desire to leave the UFC, the possibility of becoming champion could delay those plans, as it is the only thing missing from his resume.

He has already fought Edwards and nearly finished him in the fifth-round. So if he is able to get through Chimaev and Edwards retains the welterweight belt, it would be interesting to see if Diaz can finally become champion.

Relive Nate Diaz's near knockout of Leon Edwards at UFC 263:

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC263 NATE DIAZ ALMOST PULLED THE UPSET IN THE FINAL ROUND NATE DIAZ ALMOST PULLED THE UPSET IN THE FINAL ROUND 😳 #UFC263 https://t.co/n6oUBiO9ro

