"Nothing is impossible" - UFC President Dana White opens the doors to potenital title shot for Nate Diaz if he beats Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz has had a legendary UFC career that has lasted 15 years. One of the most popular fighters of all-time, Diaz's time in the UFC could be coming to an end.

The Stockton native fought for the belt once in his career, where he suffered a a lightweight title loss to Benson Henderson back in 2012. However, according to UFC President Dana White, a victory over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 could change that.

Diaz and White have been at odds lately with the Stockton native being on the last fight of his contract. White even suggested that Diaz should box against Jake Paul, while Diaz responded by asking for release.

Speaking with John Morgan of MMA Underground, the UFC president was asked if the UFC 279 matchup is a potential number one contender fight if Chimaev is able to secure the victory. White stated that it was, but surprised fans when he unprovokedly added Diaz to the mix:

"I mean, obviously, if Nate beat Khamzat Chimaev, the number three guy in the world, you'd have to look at Nate too. Everybody's talking like it's impossible for Nate Diaz to win this fight. Nothing is impossible in fighting. Everything is possible... For everybody to think that a veteran, who's as durable as Nate Diaz can't win this fight is insane."

Watch Dana White's full appearance on MMA Underground below:

Can Nate Diaz shock the world and beat Khamzat Chimaev?

Nate Diaz is being counted out. Most fans find it hard to envision him pulling off a shocking upset against Khamzat Chimaev. 'Borz' himself was surprised Diaz took the fight, which he believes will be easy for him.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Khamzat Chimaev admits that he was a little surprised when the Nate Diaz fight came together. Khamzat Chimaev admits that he was a little surprised when the Nate Diaz fight came together. https://t.co/jfAtzfakaU

Diaz knows a thing about UFC upsets, however, and shouldn't be counted out. Although, as Chimaev alluded to above, Diaz may not be the same fighter, he was a heavy underdog when he handed Conor McGregor his first UFC loss at UFC 196.

Diaz could very well have been fighting for the belt as he nearly put Leon Edwards away in the fifth-round of their UFC 263 matchup. Many fans still wonder why the 37-year-old decided to taunt rather than attack his dazed opponent.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC263 NATE DIAZ ALMOST PULLED THE UPSET IN THE FINAL ROUND NATE DIAZ ALMOST PULLED THE UPSET IN THE FINAL ROUND 😳 #UFC263 https://t.co/n6oUBiO9ro

Chimaev has been dominant and will step inside the octagon at UFC 279 with a 11-0 record and a 5-0 record in the UFC. His UFC 273 matchup with Gilbert Burns is his only fight that hasn't ended in a finish.

Despite this dominance, a fighter like Diaz should never be overlooked. Even at an advanced age, his ability and heart make him a tough opponent.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Nate Diaz could have easily waited for the Conor McGregor trilogy fight and made a boatload full of money.



Instead, he said let me fight Khamzat Chimaev.



This isn’t an act. Nate Diaz is about that life. Nate Diaz could have easily waited for the Conor McGregor trilogy fight and made a boatload full of money. Instead, he said let me fight Khamzat Chimaev. This isn’t an act. Nate Diaz is about that life. https://t.co/HuYd7iNcqP

