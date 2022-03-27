"I would like to request to be released from the UFC" - Frustrated Nate Diaz asks for contract to be terminated

After months of disappointment, Nate Diaz is seemingly tired of waiting for a fight and has taken to social media to ask for his UFC release.

The fan-favorite has fought just once in three years with the promotion, which came in a losing effort against Leon Edwards. Despite calling for the company to give him a fight, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt has been forced to sit on the sidelines.

Although both Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier agreed to fight, the UFC has yet to make anything official, causing the Stockton native to speak out on Twitter and air his frustrations:

"I would like to request to be released from the UFC... I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got s*** to do"

Despite losing three of his last four fights, Diaz remains one of the biggest names in the business. Confusion surrounds his absence as he clearly wants to compete, but the UFC has not booked him to fight for some unknown reasons.

The 33-fight veteran asking for his release from the company comes off the back of his request to join Bellator. While it is highly unlikely that he'll move to a competitor organization, the welterweight will not mind the thought of lining up on the same card as his friend Yancy Medeiros.

What's next for Nate Diaz?

While it seems like both Nate Diaz and the UFC are currently at odds, the pair have a history of not seeing eye-to-eye and a solution will likely be found.

After suffering back-to-back losses to Jorge Masvidal and the aforementioned Edwards, the 36-year-old is angling for another fight in the octagon and a potential brawl with Dustin Poirier could be in the pipeline.

Both stars have opened up publicly about wanting the fight after their first scheduled bout was canceled in 2018. As the two sit without an opponent, we could see them lined up for a clash sometime this year.

Another reason why the UFC may be holding Nate Diaz back could be that they want to book the trilogy with Conor McGregor upon his return. The rivalry stands at 1-1 and a third fight could be as big as their previous two blockbuster meetings.

Both McGregor and Diaz have been in a constant war of words over social media since their second fight in the octagon. While there are no indicators that the two will lock horns for a trilogy, fight fans around the world will be drooling at the possibility.

