Kevin Holland reacts as Dana White announces UFC Abu Dhabi main card featuring Nick Diaz

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has weighed on UFC CEO Dana White's recent announcement regarding the upcoming Abu Dhabi card.

White recently uploaded a video to his Instagram account where he revealed the main card for the event. The post caught Holland's attention who took to the comments section to share his thoughts on it. In the comment section of the post, he wrote:

"So funny."

Check out a screenshot of Kevin Holland's comment below:

Kevin Holland reacts to Dana White's fight announcement

The Abu Dhabi card will take place on August 3 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and will be headlined by a bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Apart from that, White uploaded a video to his Instagram account, announcing that MMA legend Nick Diaz will also return to action on that card. The 40-year-old will go up against Vicente Luque in a five-round welterweight clash in the co-main event slot.

A bantamweight showdown in the form of Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo will take place on the main card of the event.

Mackenzie Dern and Loopy Godinez will also lock horns in a strawweight scrap on August 3.

White also announced that UFC veteran Tony Ferguson will move up to welterweight and open up the UFC Abu Dhabi main card in a fight against Michael Chiesa.

In the video, the UFC CEO also hinted that the event might feature Ferguson's last appearance inside a UFC octagon.

When will Kevin Holland compete next?

Kevin Holland is all set to appear on the upcoming UFC 302 card which will take place on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The card will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Dustin Poirier and champion Islam Makhachev.

Holland will go toe-to-toe against Michal Oleksiejczuk in a middleweight clash on the main card of the event.

The fight will be a quick turnaround for the two fighters as both of them last competed at UFC 299 which was held in April 2024.

Both fighters failed to secure a victory that night. Holland lost to Michael Page via unanimous decision and Olkeseijczuk was submitted by Michel Pereira in the opening round of the fight.

So, it will be interesting to see who will return to winning ways come August 3.