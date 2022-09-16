"I'm a good guy but a dumb guy"- Kevin Holland reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's "dirty" tactic in their fight at UFC 279

Following his first-round loss to Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland openly expressed his regrets for attempting to touch gloves with his opponent, labeling himself a "dumb guy".

The two were originally set to face different opponents, but 'Borz' missing weight just one day before the event forced the UFC to change matchups. Both welterweights were involved in a backstage brawl prior to the weigh-ins. They already had a history before stepping into the octagon against one another.

While answering a handful of fan questions, Kevin Holland discussed his naivety to go in for the glove touch with Khamzat Chimaev at the beginning of their clash, jokingly stating "it was Herb Dean's fault".

"Hey, for all you Khamzat fans. Fu** ya'll, it was Herb Dean's fault... It's good now baby, it's good now [his shoulder after injuring it at UFC 279]. Last time I had to do something like this to the shoulder, I went 5-0 in 2020. I don't think we got enough time to do 5-0 because we already lost this year... I don't know why I touched gloves, I'm a good guy. I'm a good guy but a dumb guy, maybe that's just what it is."

Kevin Holland is excited to recover from his injury and return to the octagon as soon as possible, with his eyes set firmly on a clash against Daniel Rodriguez or Stephen Thompson.

Check out what the welterweight had to say about his failed glove touch in the video below.

What was the controversy in the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland fight?

Excluding everything that happened prior to UFC 279, there was still a controversial moment in the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland clash that viewers weren't happy with.

Despite having bad blood ahead of their matchup, the two touched gloves as Herb Dean read the two the rules in the octagon. Naturally, 'Trailblazer' once again went for a glove touch as the first round began, which turned out to be a huge mistake and was a large factor to his quick loss.

Khamzat Chimaev took advantage of the raised hand and shot for a double-leg takedown. Although he didn't secure the position immediately, a scramble and subsequent takedown got the Swede what he wanted.

While Holland was defending himself well, the undefeated star proved too much for the American on the night. 'Borz' eventually sunk in the Brabo choke and forced the tap.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85