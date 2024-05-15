Kevin Holland responds to fan calling him out for being "quiet" since loss to Michael 'Venom' Page

Kevin Holland gave a witty reaction to the fan criticizing him for not being vocal since losing to Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 299. Holland is one of the most outspoken fighters on the UFC roster and is known for talking to his opponents, even when he is not dictating the terms of the fight inside the octagon.

Page handed 'Trailblazer' a lopsided defeat in his promotional debut at UFC 299. He used his footwork effectively to inflict damage while making quick entries and exits, tagging Holland several times with stinging shots.

Holland, who appeared to have no answer to the elite striking game, uncharacteristically attempted several takedowns as the fight progressed. Page was unfazed by the takedown attempts and cruised to a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

Holland is set to make a short-notice comeback against Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 302 and will move up to middleweight for the fight. ESPN MMA shared the news on Instagram:

A fan took to the comments section of the post and took a stinging jab at Holland, claiming that he went "quiet" after the UFC 299 loss:

"Holland been quiet since getting schooled by MVP."

Holland gave a witty reply to the comment and wrote:

"Nah, I'm still yapping."

Kevin Holland's interaction with the fan in the comments section

Holland vs. Oleksiejczuk was announced during the broadcast of the recent UFC St. Louis event. Holland, who is coming off back-to-back losses against Jack Della Maddalena and Page, has hit a rough patch, losing four of his six most recent fights. Meanwhile, Oleksiejczuk is coming off a submission loss to Michel Pereira at UFC 299.

Michael 'Venom' Page explains how he frustrated Kevin Holland in their fight

Following his win over Kevin Holland, Michael 'Venom' Page broke down the fight during his appearance on The MMA Hour. Page claimed that Kevin Holland was nervous during the fight week and he pointed out some aspects of 'TrailBlazer's' behavior that led him to believe that.

Speaking further, Page explained that his evasive fighting style frustrated Holland during the fight and threw him off the game plan:

“You can really tell he was getting frustrated in there. He thrives off of war. He’s a tough man, he thrives off of war. I took that away from him. I don’t get into battles. I’m a surgeon. I’m just finding exactly what I need to. I don’t get into wars. I can. For those that saw me in the bare-knuckle fight [against Mike Perry], they know it. If I need to dig my feet down and have a scrap, that’s in my locker as well, but that’s not my Plan A. That’s Plan Z.”

Catch Michael Page's comments below (16:45):