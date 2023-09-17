Kevin Holland releases short statement following narrow loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Noche

Kevin Holland suffered his first defeat of 2023 against Jack Della Maddalena in a close contest at UFC Noche this weekend.

'Trailblazer' entered the octagon against the Australian riding a wave of confidence after finishing his last two opponents. He knocked out Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287 in April before submitting Michael Chiesa at UFC 291 in July.

Kevin Holland made a quick turnaround to face Jack Della Maddalena in the co-main event this weekend, in what was billed by many as 'the people's main event'.

The budding Australian contender maintained his unbeaten UFC record with a split-decision win over 'Trailblazer', who will now be forced to go back to the drawing board.

Kevin Holland released a short statement on Instagram following his loss:

"Well guys, sorry about that."

'Trailblazer' and Della Maddalena will now swap places in the welterweight top 15 rankings. Holland entered the contest ranked at No.13, with the Australian at No.14.

Jack Della Maddalena did not call anyone out following the fight but welcomed all challengers as he continues to climb the rankings.

Jack Della Maddalena reflects on Kevin Holland win

Jack Della Maddalena defeated Kevin Holland following a competitive fight in the co-main event of UFC Noche this weekend.

Fans were treated to a striking contest between the pair, with Della Maddalena landing fewer strikes than Holland but at a better percentage.

'Trailblazer' landed 127 of 356 strikes with a 35% accuracy, while the Australian landed 105 of 190 strikes with a 55% accuracy.

Holland has an enormous 81-inch reach and uses his length to land punches from awkward angles and provide his opponents with a host of problems on the feet.

However, Jack Della Maddalena was able to navigate this tricky style and extend his record in the UFC to 6-0.

The Australian reflected on his battle against 'Trailblazer' during an interview with ESPN MMA, where he said:

"He's very unpredictable, so the plan was to be defensively sound and then try and find my shots. But I knew it might take a few rounds, but I was happy to go another three rounds."

