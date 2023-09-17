Jack Della Maddalena ties for huge welterweight record with Noche UFC win over Kevin Holland amid a booing Las Vegas crowd

UFC welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena continued his impressive run at UFC Noche by defeating Kevin Holland via split decision.

But despite a hard-fought win, the crowd present at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada did not chose the side of the 27-year-old. They started booing him after the Australian got his hand raised in the fight.

Maddalena still showed grace in his post-fight octagon interview by thanking the crowd for booing him.

With the victory on September 16, Jack Della Maddalena is now tied with Ian Garry for the longest winning streak in the 170-pound division. Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad are on a 12 and a 10-fight undefeated streak respectively.

The co-main event of UFC Noche featured an exciting matchup as the highly entertaining fighters Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena locked horns in a welterweight clash on September 16.

Coming into the fight, Holland was riding a two-fight win streak in the UFC. This included a knockout victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio and s submission win against Michael Chiesa.

Maddalena, on the other hand, was riding a 15-fight win streak and was undefeated in the UFC with a 5-0 record.

The fight was a highly competitive, razor-close match as both athletes traded several significant blows on their feet for the allotted 15 minutes.

The fight then went to the judges and Maddalena emerged as the winner via split decision. The three judges scored the contest 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28 in favor of the 27-year-old.