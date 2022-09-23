Derek Brunson blames Khamzat Chimaev as Kevin Holland hints at retirement

To the surprise of many, UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland hinted at retirement in a recent Instagram post. In the post, 'Trailblazer' asked his fans what they think his next career choice should be.

Interestingly enough, Holland's former foe Derek Brunson has some theories of his own as to why the the-29-year-old is calling it quits.

In a recent tweet, the No. 5 ranked middleweight contender suggested that it was Holland's devastating loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 that led him to hang up his gloves:

"Khamzat Chimaev knocked Kevin Holland straight into retirement."

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Khamzat Chimaev knocked Kevin Holland straight into retirement Khamzat Chimaev knocked Kevin Holland straight into retirement 😂😂😂

Brunson, however, gave his opponent credit where it was due. The 38-year-old tweeted that 'Trailblazer' was an exciting fighter and had a good career:

"But in all seriousness if this is the last of Kevin Holland . Good career and exciting fighter !"

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson 🏾 But in all seriousness if this is the last of Kevin Holland . Good career and exciting fighter ! But in all seriousness if this is the last of Kevin Holland . Good career and exciting fighter ! 🙏🏾

Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland met in the octagon in 2021 for the main event at UFC on ESPN 21. 'Trailblazer' suffered a unanimous decision loss to the 38-year-old in his first-ever UFC main event.

In his most recent octagon outing, Holland suffered a first-round submission loss in his short-notice bout against No. 3-ranked welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

Watch Chimaev vs. Holland below:

The American currently holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23 wins against 8 losses and 1 no-contest. His UFC record stands at 10 wins against 5 losses and 1 no-contest.

Kevin Holland seemingly interested in opening a car club

It seems 'Trailblazer' has an idea about what he wants to do post his mixed martial arts career. In a recent Instagram story, Holland revealed his interest in opening a car club.

The 29-year-old shared a post by @bajitopotography, showcasing some vintage cars. In the post, Holland stated that opening a car club was now one of his primary goals.

Image courtesy @trailblaze2top Instagram

If this dream of Holland comes to fruition, one thing the members of his club can breathe easy about is the security of their cars. After all, it is hard to forget how the 29-year-old heroically recovered a stolen car and apprehended a car thief in 2021.

Watch Holland catch a car thief below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far