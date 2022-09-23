Has Kevin Holland left the UFC?

Kevin Holland recently hinted at leaving the UFC in a cryptic Instagram post.

The fighter stated that he is nearly 30 years old and has made enough money during his combat career. 'Trailblazer' also asked his fanbase if they had any ideas for his future career path, seemingly hinting at an exit from MMA.

Holland previously fought Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson, but lost in the very first round and failed to land a punch on the Russian-born fighter. While posting on Instagram, the 29-year-old UFC fighter stated:

Had a good run 30 in a little over a month got paid I'm out. Next career choice??

Kevin Holland wasn't in bad form, beating Tim Means and Alex Oliveira during his last three fights. 'Trailblazer' reportedly earned $116,000 after losing against Chimaev at UFC 279, which wouldn't be enough to retire. However, Holland has fought in the UFC 16 times since 2018.

The 29-year-old has won 10 bouts in the organization and has likely become a millionaire from his outings in the UFC. Holland didn't give any hints about his future plans, but perhaps the American could enter the boxing ring. Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren have both previously transitioned from the UFC to influencer boxing, which could be a good way for Holland to earn some 'easy' money post-retirement.

Watch Chael Sonnen speak about the Instagram post here:

Did Kevin Holland compete in Dana White's Contender Series?

Yes, Kevin Holland could be regarded as one of the most successful fighters to have joined the UFC via Dana White's Contender Series. 'Trailblazer' defeated Will Santiago at Dana White's Contender Series in 2018, with Holland winning via unanimous decision.

The 29-year-old had a very difficult UFC debut, taking on eventual title challenger Thiago Santos at UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2. Holland's debut came just two months after his DWCS victory, but ended in defeat after three rounds of fighting. 'Trailblazer' lost via unanimous decision, but gained a lot of respect for taking on such a difficult debut bout.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Kevin Holland suffers a decision loss to Thiago Santos in his UFC debut, but you could make the case it went pretty damn well. He'll gain a ton of fans off this loss ... not to mention a fight night bonus, it appears at the moment. Kevin Holland suffers a decision loss to Thiago Santos in his UFC debut, but you could make the case it went pretty damn well. He'll gain a ton of fans off this loss ... not to mention a fight night bonus, it appears at the moment.

Since joining the UFC back in 2018, Kevin Holland has gone on to fight many big names in the organization. The 29-year-old has fought against the likes of Khamzat Chimaev, Marvin Vettori, Joaquin Buckley and Derek Brunson. If 'Trailblazer' really is retiring from the sport, he can look back on an eventful UFC career despite never winning gold in the organization.

