Kevin Holland says he will "gladly" scrap with UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland has once again taken a shot at UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev. Holland has asserted that he will gladly step in to fight Khamzat Chimaev if his upcoming fight with Leon Edwards falls apart.

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut in July 2020 and has amassed three impressive stoppage wins, competing in the welterweight and middleweight divisions. Chimaev currently holds an undefeated professional MMA record of nine wins and no losses (9-0 MMA; 3-0 UFC).

The Chechen Wolf aka Borz, Khamzat Chimaev, was subsequently booked to fight high-ranking UFC welterweight Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC Fight Night 183 (December 19th, 2020). However, Chimaev and Edwards tested positive for COVID-19, and the bout was postponed.

The Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards matchup was rescheduled to serve as the headliner of UFC Fight Night 185 (January 20, 2021). But the matchup fell apart due to Chimaev withdrawing from the fight, as he hadn’t fully recovered from COVID-19.

On that note, UFC middleweight Kevin Holland had previously challenged Khamzat Chimaev to a fight. However, that bout hasn’t come to fruition as of yet. Speaking to The Schmo, Kevin Holland explained that he’s still more than willing to fight Khamzat Chimaev.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, last time when those two – the fight got scrapped – I was really, really close to weight at that time, to their weight (welterweight). Just a lot of cardio we were doing at that time. So, I would’ve gladly stepped in then. When the time comes next time, I’ll probably gladly step in then if that (the Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight) don’t happen again. I’m just that guy, Schmo. If it’s somebody I want to scrap, I’m there for the scrap back.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

I’m coming for all of you. And will smash everybody 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/4Ml8H3CPah — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 16, 2020

PS- crickets from that guy I called out right after the fight. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #wannabegangster — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 17, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland have taken shots at one another in the past, with Chimaev notably warning that he aims to beat everyone in the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

Is a Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland fight a realistic possibility in 2021?

Advertisement

Khamzat Chimaev (left); Kevin Holland (right)

The MMA community has been divided over whether Khamzat Chimaev or Kevin Holland was the best breakout star of the 2020 calendar year. Chimaev went 3-0 in 2020, whereas Holland went 5-0.

Presently, Chimaev is set to face Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 (March 13, 2021). On the other hand, Holland is scheduled to face Derek Brunson at UFC Fight Night 188 (March 20, 2021).

Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland have competed at both welterweight and middleweight over the courses of their careers. And should they continue their winning ways, a fight between them could come to fruition later this year.