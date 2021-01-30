"He and I have actually become close" - Dana White reveals the UFC fighter he has developed a good relationship with, in 2020

UFC president Dana White has revealed that he has become close to middleweight contender Kevin Holland in 2020.

In a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, White revealed that when Holland first came into the UFC, he wasn't very impressed by him. However, once Kevin Holland put together an incredible five-fight win streak in 2020, the UFC frontman was left might impressed by the 'Trailblazer'.

White said that when Kevin Holland had joined the UFC as a part of The Contender Series, he considered him to be a 'big-mouth'. However, Holland's performance in 2020, concluding with a 'never seen before' knockout win over Jacare Souza made White eat his words. He further claimed that they now share a good relationship and have become close over the last year.

"I remember, on the Contender Series, I was calling him a big-mouth. 'This guy's got a big mouth. [Then] he came in 2020 and fought five times. Went 5-0 and ended the year with an unbelievable knockout of Jacare from his back. And I personally, you know, I called him big-mouth and all of that stuff in the beginning and now he and I have actually become close and I really like the kid."

Kevin Holland took the UFC by storm in 2020

Kevin Holland was the breakout UFC star of 2020. He fought five times and emerged victorious in every single fight. Not just that, Kevin Holland also finished four out of his last five fights inside the octagon.

Holland has beaten a host of rising as well as top contenders in 2020 including the likes of Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, Charlie Ontiveros, and Jacare Souza.

Kevin Holland has previously called out middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and following his massive win over Souza, Daniel Cormier claimed that he believes the pair will fight each other down the line. DC even said that he would love to see the trash talk between Adesanya and Holland if and when they are booked to fight each other.

Advertisement

“I think Kevin Holland would fight Izzy. Let’s not get crazy, the trash talk would be fun. I mean, Israel Adesanya would talk to him. I think down the line as Kevin continues to come into his own, hopefully, we get to see it.”

With Adesanya currently moving up to light heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the 205 division title, all Holland needs to do is continue his good run of form. If he manages to put up another impressive performance in his next fight, Kevin Holland will soon find himself in the title conversation.