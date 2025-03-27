Kevin Holland sends six-word message after Sean Strickland rues never getting to "taste and experience fried chicken like a black man"

Every time former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland opens his mouth or posts on social media, you best believe it will either offend people or make them laugh. There are times when he hits the sweet spot where he achieves both. The man has this uncanny ability to be vaguely racist but still make people laugh - even those whom he might be offending.

In a recent post on X, 'Tarzan' talked about fried chicken and how it's been stereotyped as a food widely loved by black people in the U.S.:

"I often get saddened that I'll never taste and experience fried chicken like a black man... I watch the reels, the YouTube shorts and yall make fried chicken seem like it's the greatest food on earth... I just don't think it's that good :/"

Responding to the post, was UFC funny guy Kevin Holland. A proud African-American living in the state of Texas, Holland implored Strickland to visit his hometown with the hopes of changing his mind about fried chicken:

"Come to Texas I got you"

Sean Strickland changes his mind about fried chicken

You have to hand it to Sean Strickland sometimes. Despite having dated beliefs that could get anyone canceled these days, the former champ is open enough to have his mind changed. Case in point: just as fast as he dismissed fried chicken, Strickland made a change of heart after trying out Popeye's chicken.

'Tarzan' was filled with glee and even posted a video of himself trying out the famous fast food chain. He tried and went out of his way to find out what the fuzz was all about.

The video was captioned:

"I'm a believer.. Y'all need to try the popeyes!!! This man is looking at me like why the fuck is Sean Strickland at a Popeyes... CAUSE YOU ALL GOT SOME GOOD FUCKING CHICKEN!!!!"

In the video, Strickland hilariously said:

"I'm a white man, dude. I eat sushi and sh*t. I'm white trash, but I'm real white. I just want to know what this chicken is all about. I want to get to know this chicken. [Eats chicken] Alright. That's some damn good chicken! I might be a believer, man. I might be a chicken believer [laughs]."

