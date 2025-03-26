"I'm a believer" - Sean Strickland finally discovers "GOOD F**KING CHICKEN" after initially dismissing it's appeal 

Sean Strickland wanted to find out what the hype was surrounding the fried chicken at Popeyes. The UFC veteran had long questioned its appeal, watching viral clips of people raving about the crispy chicken.

That all changed when he stepped into a Popeyes chain outlet. Strickland, fresh off a title loss to Dricus du Plessis, has been dismissing fried chicken as overrated. Just weeks after making the statement, he suddenly found himself converted.

He initially wrote on X:

"I often get saddened that I'll never taste and experience fried chicken like a black man..I watch the reels, the YouTube shorts and y'all make fried chicken seem like it's the greatest food on earth..I just don't think it's that good."

Strickland later took to X to share his review of the fried chicken, writing:

"I'm a believer.. Y'all need to try the Popeyes!!! This man is looking at me like why the f*ck is Sean Strickland at a Popeyes... CAUSE YOU ALL GOT SOME GOOD FU*KING CHICKEN!!!!"

Check out Sean Strickland's X posts below:

Strickland has had a mixed run in the UFC recently, alternating between wins and losses in his last four fights. He won the middleweight title by defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293, but then lost it to Dricus du Plessis. He secured a split decision win over Paulo Costa following that, but lost against du Plessis again in their rematch at UFC 312.

Bryce Mitchell rejects Sean Strickland's advice ahead of Jean Silva clash at UFC 314

Bryce Mitchell is not buying Sean Strickland’s advice about his "demonic dreams" before UFC 314. Ahead of his fight with Jean Silva on April 12, Mitchell opened up about bizarre dreams he's been having since their pre-fight press conference.

Mitchell claimed the dreams were demonic, but Silva responded with a lighthearted jab, suggesting that the American was just scared to face him.

Strickland suggested Mitchell seek therapy, dismissing the dreams as nothing more than anxiety and intrusive thoughts. However, Mitchell firmly rejected the suggestion, stating he doesn’t have anxiety and doesn’t need therapy.

Responding to Strickland's suggestion through an Instagram post, Mitchell said:

“I was just feeling this heavy demonic presence and a lot of people also made fun of me for coming out and saying that and I’m telling you guys, I don’t need therapy, I don’t have anxiety, I’m telling you these dreams are demonic."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below:

