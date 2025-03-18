Sean Strickland believes Bryce Mitchell needs to take a different approach to his struggles. The controversial UFC fighter previously stood by Mitchell when the UFC featherweight contender was being criticized by a vast majority of fans in the MMA community for supporting German dictator Adolf H*tler.

Mitchell, set to fight Jean Silva at UFC 314, has been open about his mental battles, claiming he has faced recurring nightmares of demonic attacks since the press conference. He insists his upcoming fight is more than just competition, calling Silva "possessed." He said:

"Legions of demons are attacking me every single time I sleep, and not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day... These demons surround me, and they try to fight me and provoke me to anger, and then the dream will switch, and they'll send beautiful women, and they're trying to get me to lust, to cheat on my wife."

Strickland responded by speculating that Mitchell's anxiety is manifesting in disturbing thoughts. He believes a lot of fighters face this challenge under extreme pressure. He took to X to reach out to Mitchell and wrote:

"I love Bryce.... don't hold this against me but therapy would do him wonders. If every time I had an Intrusive thought I thought, 'Oh, it's the devil,' I'd lose my mind. Intrusive thoughts aren't the devil Bryce. Probably just fight anxiety manifesting itself in fu*ked up thoughts."

Check out Sean Strickland's X post below:

Sean Strickland launches a fiery takedown of Artificial Intelligence

Sean Strickland’s stance on AI is as blunt as ever, and he seemingly doesn't buy into the hype. Meanwhile, UFC CEO Dana White has been suggesting that AI could take over the procedure of determining the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings.

The UFC middleweight launched a blunt take on artificial intelligence, claiming that he sees it as a tool for manipulation rather than convenience. He fired off an unfiltered rant, rejecting AI’s attempts to “soften” him with flattery. Strickland wrote on X:

"Here's the thing about the AI. "Hello Sean you're epic, you have a large p*nis." No fu*king robot, don't try to soften me with your lies. You're programed to manipulate people in to accepting them in your lives to control us. F*ck you robot!! You won't betty crocker me you c*nt."

Check out Sean Strickland's X post below:

