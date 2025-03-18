Jean Silva's fiery response to Bryce Mitchell's bizarre "legions of demons" accusation sparks wild fan comments: "I think you scared him a little bit"

Jean Silva's dire warning in response to Bryce Mitchell's ''legions of demons'' accusations has sparked reactions from the MMA community. Mitchell is set to face Silva in a featherweight bout on the main card of UFC 314, which will take place on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Ahead of their matchup, the American posted a video on Instagram, accusing Silva of putting a spell on him. As a result, Mitchell apparently hasn't been able to sleep since their pre-fight press conference because of the haunting dreams. The 30-year-old said:

''I need all my Christian warriors to pray for me that I would have peaceful sleep. Every single night since the day before the press conference, I've had demonic dreams, legion of demons are attacking me every single time I sleep.''

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below (via MMA Orbit's X post):

Silva responded to this by claiming that Mitchell was making up excuses because he was scared to face him. Taking to X, the Brazilian wrote:

''Bryce, two things, these are not demons, it's just you being afraid to face me and second about the beautiful women you have a hormone called testosterone and you probably have problems with it. Just be ready for April 12th, because I will be.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions, with one fan writing:

''I think you scared him a little bit.''

Another one stated:

''Man the fight between you and Mitchell is gonna be amazing''

Other fans wrote:

''Bryce is gonna finish what H*tler started on April 12th''

''This is destined to be a great launchpad for one of you two. Either the holy spirit wins or the fighting nerds continue to dominate. The fans will win big time from this fight!!! UFC 314 let’s go!!!!''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @Jeansilvamma96 on X]

Bryce Mitchell receives Michael Bisping's support ahead of UFC 314

Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva are set to settle their differences inside the octagon at UFC 314 next month. Mitchell has recently received criticism for his comments about Adolf Hi*ler and the flat earth theory.

However, he shouldn't be underestimated, claims Michael Bisping. In his recent YouTube video, Bisping backed Mitchell, saying:

''Talking about Bryce Mitchell might get you demonetized these days. However, this is an interesting fight. Jean Silva’s wound him up to fu*k right? Bryce is pissed off. Now Bryce is a very capable fighter, don’t be fooled by all this stuff with the flat earth and yes, the bullsh*t that he spoke about recently ok?... Look at what he did to Kron Gracie. Got him in the guard, slammed him down, and elbow knocked him out cold. Yes, he had two losses recently...Before that, the man was in an absolute roll. “

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (10:19):

