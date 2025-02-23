"Earth is flat, space is a lie" - Sean Strickland reacts to Bryce Mitchell's Flat Earth beliefs, sarcastically plays along before shutting it down

Sean Strickland is no Flat Earther, and has taken to mocking Bryrce Mitchell for his belief in the conspiracy theory, which is widely regarded as scientifically disproven by all but its most ardent supporters. Strickland recently took to his Instagram stories with taunts aimed at Mitchell.

Ad

The first was a repost of a clip of Mitchell arguing against his detractors, many of whom have been attacking him as unintelligent. Strickland took this as an opportunity to poke fun at him.

"[Earth emoji + space emoji = Star of David emoji]....... I see it now....... Earth is flat, space is a lie!!!!!!!!!"

A screenshot of Sean Strickland's Instagram story

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Strickland's second Instagram story aimed at Mitchell was more educational. He tried to enlighten his UFC roster-mate on why helicopters above ground don't notice any rotation of the planet below. In simple terms, it is because the atmosphere rotates with Earth, as Strickland explained.

Ad

Trending

It was among the most serious attempt any other UFC fighter has made at explaining the physics of Earth's rotation to Mitchell. While the clip will soon vanish as Instagram stories are temporary, the ex-middleweight champion's words were as follows:

"Alright, Bryce, my man, dude. I want the Earth to be flat. You're my boy, you're my dawg. I wanna ride with you, man. I wanna ride with you. But I will explain why you have no idea what the f*ck you're talking about. So, the atmosphere is matter, it's dense. It's not as dense as the ground, but it's dense."

Ad

Strickland even took aim at Mitchell's Christian beliefs.

"It's kind of like your God. Just cause you can't see it, doesn't means it's not there. But man, I promise you, it's f*cking all around us. So, you gotta look at the atmosphere like the ocean. The ocean is connected to the Earth via gravity and inertia, so whenever the Earth is spinning, the atmosphere is spinning. So this is why planes and helicopters continue to spin with us."

Ad

A screenshot of Sean Strickland's other Instagram story

Mitchell is one of several UFC fighters who subscribes to the notion that Earth is flat: a group which also includes Kron Gracie and Paulo Costa.

Ad

Sean Strickland previously commented on Bryce Mitchell's greatest controversy

Last month, Bryce Mitchell drew universal condemnation for praising Nazi Germany dictator and WWII architect Adolf H*tler. However, Sean Strickland, who has a Neo-Nazi past, was more measured in his response.

"Not defending Bryce but! For the last year we have been watching bloody kids, dead kids, missing limbs being pulled out of rubble from Israeli bombs."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It was a lengthy statement that Strickland shared, sparking a more in-depth discussion about Mitchell's views.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.