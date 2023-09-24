"Couldn't virtue signal harder if he tried" - Bryce Mitchell sets MMA Twitter on fire with his Bible antics inside the octagon

In the lead-up to his co-main event clash at UFC Vegas 79 against Dan Ige, Bryce Mitchell was grabbing headlines for his conversation with Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, where the fighter passionately expressed his views on evolution and gravity.

When the topic of human evolution from primates arose, Mitchell vehemently rejected the idea, asserting:

"It’s bulls**t, and it’s a lie from Satan! You have been tricked, you have been deceived. We are not coming from monkeys. We are the apex predator!"

Bryce Mitchell not only upheld his steadfast demeanor inside the octagon but also heightened it. He raised the Bible during the pre-fight octagon introductions and engaged in prayer with Dan Ige after the fight, further emphasizing the depth of his conviction.

Mitchell's actions set MMA Twitter on fire with several fans expressing their take on the whole episode. One fan wrote:

"One of the weirdest things I’ve seen in the modern-day UFC era!"

Another fan wrote:

"He's doing what we all should be doing. Let's stop pretending things are just fine."

Bryce Mitchell overcomes eye injury to out-grapple Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79

In an impressive display of determination and grappling prowess, Bryce Mitchell conquered an eye injury to secure a dominant victory over Dan Ige in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 79.

Despite enduring multiple cuts and severe eye swelling that compromised his vision, Mitchell relentlessly pursued takedowns, ultimately dominating Ige on the ground for extended periods during the fight. The judges scored the bout unanimously in favor of Mitchell (30-27, 29-28, and 29-28).

With this win, Mitchell's UFC record improved to 7-1, with his only loss coming at the hands of top-ranked featherweight contender Ilia Topuria. Meanwhile, Ige's two-fight winning streak came to an end with the decision loss to Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79.