"Same dude who believes the earth is flat" - Bryce Mitchell gets trolled for claiming he's the biggest 'cash cow' in the UFC featherweight division

Bryce Mitchell is undeniably one of the most exciting featherweights to watch in the UFC, and the 28-year-old Arkansas native is widely known for being unapologetically himself at all times.

After multiple fight cancelations, 'Thug Nasty' is finally booked to face Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79 this weekend. At the pre-fight presser, Mitchell claimed he was a superstar in the making and called himself the biggest cash cow in the UFC's featherweight division.

Stating that it's only a matter of time before the promotion recognizes his star potential, he said:

"I think there’s going to be a realization that I’m the cash cow. Eventually, somebody is going to realize they’re sitting on gold... They’re sitting on gold... They’re ain’t another pay-per-view draw like me in this division."

Over his UFC tenure, Bryce Mitchell has successfully managed to carve out a niche for himself thanks to his unfiltered opinions and outlandish antics outside the octagon. After @MMAJunkie uploaded a video of his latest "cash cow" comments on X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan recalled Bryce Mitchell boldly claiming the earth is flat

"Same dude who believes the earth is flat. Leave him be, guys."

Another fan wrote:

"Bryce suffering from CTE after his last fight."

One user wrote:

"That was a tad weird."

Bryce Mitchell wants to face top featherweight contenders after Dan Ige fight

Bryce Mitchell recently weighed in on his next fight this weekend and claimed he's looking to be matched up against top-ranked fighters after getting past Dan Ige. Mitchell is coming off a second-round submission loss against Ilia Topuria at UFC 282. That was Mitchell's first professional loss, and he has a record of 15-1.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, 'Thug Nasty' described his frustration at watching the division from outside the top five ranks and expressed his desire to fight a better class of opponents. He said:

"I want to win this fight and then fight one of those people up top. I'm tired of sitting in the back of the bus. I'm trying to come up to the front, and I know I can hang with these guys, and I just feel like I haven't got my shot yet. And when I did beat my first top ten guy, instead of moving me up, they moved me back, and I went backward in rank."

