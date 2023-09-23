"Because of density" - Bryce Mitchell has Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith in splits with "gravity ain't real" claim

Bryce Mitchell is an excellent fighter and once boasted an undefeated record. While he is no longer unbeaten, having suffered a devastating loss to featherweight title challenger Ilia Topuria, 'Thug Nasty' is still 15-1 and currently scheduled to face Dan Ige tonight at UFC Fight Night 228.

Despite being a world-class mixed martial artist, Mitchell is perhaps better known for the many conspiracy theories he subscribes to, most notably the idea that the Earth is flat. Recently, he made an appearance on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast on YouTube, where he was interviewed by 'The Count' and co-host Anthony Smith.

Expand Tweet

During his interview, Bryce Mitchell echoed another conspiracy, claiming that gravity wasn't real:

"Let me tell you something right now, Bisping. Gravity ain't real! You wanna tell me you don't believe in God because there's no evidence, give me the proof of gravity! You know why things drop to the ground? Because of density, brother."

The claim left both Bisping and Smith in laughter, as Mitchell asserted that gravity is a misunderstanding of density, while bringing up a helium balloon as an example due to its lack of density.

In the same podcast, the avid conspiracy theorist also accused Bisping of being deceived by Satanic lies for subscribing to human evolution.

Mitchell is one of many MMA figures who believe in various conspiracy theories, with Paulo Costa, Ronda Rousey, Kron Gracie and Eddie Bravo being some of the others.

Has Bryce Mitchell fought since losing to Ilia Topuria?

Prior to December 2022, Bryce Mitchell was at the helm of an impressive 15-fight win streak, with six of those wins taking place under the UFC banner. At UFC 282, he was tasked with defeating fellow unbeaten featherweight Ilia Topuria. Unfortunately, for 'Thug Nasty', he was on the receiving end of a beatdown.

Expand Tweet

He was bloodied, battered and submitted in round two. In the wake of his loss, he contemplated retirement, before deciding to continue life as an MMA fighter. Though he hasn't fought since that loss, he returns later tonight against Dan Ige in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 228.