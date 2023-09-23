"It's a lie from Satan" - Bryce Mitchell loses his cool after Michael Bisping says humans evolved from monkeys

Bryce Mitchell is slated to take on Dan Ige in a featherweight bout at UFC Vegas 79. The Fight Night event is scheduled for September 23 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Thug Nasty' has earned a reputation as one of the most outspoken conspiracy theorists in the UFC. From his belief that the US government intentionally created COVID-19 as a means to control firearms to his convictions about the Earth being flat, Mitchell has consistently embraced and joined in on various conspiracy theories, making him a one-of-a-kind personality in the world of MMA.

Bryce Mitchell recently appeared on the Believe You Me podcast, co-hosted by former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and former light heavyweight title contender Anthony Smith. During the podcast, Mitchell posed a question to 'The Count' about the concept of human evolution:

"Oh, here’s where I wanted to go with this, Bisping. Here’s where I want to go with this. And you don’t have to elaborate or anything. Do you believe that we evolved from monkeys?"

Bisping replied:

"Yes."

In response, Bryce Mitchell completely lost his composure and hollered:

"Bullsh*t! That's bullsh*t. It’s bullsh*t, it’s a lie from Satan! It’s a lie from Satan, brother! You have been tricked, you have been deceived. We are not coming from monkeys. We are the apex predators."

Check out the entire conversation below:

Bryce Mitchell eyes top featherweight contenders post Dan Ige bout

Bryce Mitchell has chimed in on his upcoming bout this weekend, revealing his ambitions to face high-ranked opponents once he clears the hurdle of Dan Ige.

Mitchell's last match saw him experience a second-round submission defeat against Ilia Topuria at UFC 282, marking the first loss on his professional record of 15-1.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, 'Thug Nasty' expressed his dissatisfaction about not being in the top five rankings and his strong desire to face tougher opponents:

"I want to win this fight and then fight one of those people up top. I'm tired of sitting in the back of the bus. I'm trying to come up to the front, and I know I can hang with these guys, and I just feel like I haven't got my shot yet. And when I did beat my first top 10 guy, instead of moving me up, they moved me back, and I went backward in rank."

Check out Mitchell's comments below:

