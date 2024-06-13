Kevin Holland shares hilarious edited photo of Michael Chandler as fight against Conor McGregor remains uncertain

UFC middleweight star and resident funnyman Kevin Holland is back at his Photoshop comedy show by uploading a hilariously edited photo of Michael Chandler. As it happens, Chandler's mega-payday, a main event fight with the returning Conor McGregor at UFC 303 on June 29, is in possible limbo.

'Iron' made the call out of 'The Notorious' nearly two years ago and had to wait that long for the fight to get signed. Just weeks before the long-awaited contest was supposed to happen, rumors came out that it might get scrapped in light of the press conference getting canceled.

Though no official acknowledgment from UFC president Dana White has been made to address the rumors, fans - Holland included - are worried that Chandler will have to wait a little more.

Here's Holland's hilarious photo of Michael Chandler, implying he may have to wait until he's old and gray to lock horns with McGregor finally:

"Chandler “I almost fought Conor Mcgregor”...Im a chandler fan just saying!!"

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler still in limbo, Ariel Helwani provides worrying update

If you haven't been updated on the happenings of the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight, veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani gave significant updates this week.

In a detailed tweet uploaded days ago, Helwani provided some news:

"Around this time last week, all the anxiety surrounding the UFC 303 main event seemed to start to dissipate. By Wednesday, no more feelers about replacements were being sent out. All systems seemed to be a go (again). Later in the week, Chandler did an interview with The Pivot about it being all good, and on Saturday UFC was promoting it again on the ABC fight night telecast. There was a scare about the fight being off and the scare appeared to be no more."

He continued:

"But since this morning, mutiple sources are now saying feelers are being sent out again for June 29. For a replacement and/or new fight(s). In short, there seems to pessimism all over again regarding the status of the 303 main event. Actually even more pessimism - it seems - than on Monday last week after the presser was cancelled at the last minute."

Here Ariel Helwani's full tweet:

