Kevin Holland talks about greeting Donald Trump after UFC 302 victory, gives former POTUS "black card" as show of support

Kevin Holland recently opened up about greeting former United States President Donald Trump after his victory at UFC 302. The sixth pay-per-view event of the year took place on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Celebrities from a variety of fields graced the stage at UFC 302, making it an extravagant affair indeed. One of the most well-known attendees was none other than Trump, who has a keen interest in combat sports and has frequently attended important UFC pay-per-view events before. He was accompanied by UFC CEO Dana White as he entered the arena, who then went on to greet the commentary team.

On the pay-per-view's main card, Holland squared off against Michal Oleksiejczuk in a middleweight bout. The pair's fight was short and a thrilling one, as 'Trailblazer' defeated Oleksiejczuk via armbar submission in the first round. The American's performance even earned him the Performance of the Night honors, earning $50,000 bonus.

Trending

After the fight, Holland went on to greet Trump. He then revealed his conversation with the 77-year-old during a backstage interview with, saying (via @HappyPunch):

''What's up Mr. President and he was like what's up my ni**a.''

Holland even gave Trump the N-word pass saying:

''Trump, you ever wanna say that, you can say that. I give you black card right here, right now my boy. I hear you hire a lot of black people as it is anyways, so shoutout to Trump.''

Check out Kevin Holland's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Both fighters were coming off a loss entering the bout. At UFC 299, Holland was defeated by kickboxer extraordinaire Michael 'Venom' Page via unanimous decision. Curiously, Oleksiejczuk also fought on the same card where he was on the receiving end of a lightning-quick submission loss against Michel Pereira.

Kevin Holland discusses his submission win at UFC 302

Following a terrifying moment, Michał Oleksiejczuk lost to Kevin Holland after a short, tough fight at UFC 302. After the fight, Holland discussed everything that happened, including his feelings during the submission process, in the post-fight presser.

Holland claimed that his opponent was too strong, so even though he was first hesitant to use additional force during his armbar, he finally cranked as hard as he could, perhaps breaking or at the very least dislocating Oleksiejczuk's arm. He said (via MMA Junkie):

"When I first put him in the armbar, I heard the pop. After that, it wasn't popping again, and I was like, 'I'm gonna have to go full blown break.' So, I kept trying like a chihuahua scoot, you know what I mean? Get myself underneath there, and then he had a good pull after that. But the guy's tough as hell, he hit me with a good shot."

Check out Kevin Holland's comments below:

Expand Tweet