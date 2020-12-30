Kevin Holland vs. Derek Brunson to headline UFC Fight Night on March 20

According to an initial report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the UFC has finalized a fight between Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson for March 2021. Sources close to ESPN have confirmed that the middleweight fight will headline the UFC Fight Night on the March 20 card.

While the fight contracts have not been signed yet, both parties have agreed to a five-round headliner. The UFC is yet to announce the fight, and a location for the event is also yet to be decided.

Here is the report from Brett Okamoto:

Breaking: Mr. 2020 Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) will meet North Carolina's Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) in a five-round main event at UFC Fight Night on March 20, per sources. https://t.co/SkVoikfwoZ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 29, 2020

The middleweight main event is the latest addition to the list of fights that fans should look forward to in 2021. Along with Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II, and Calvin Kattar vs. Max Holloway kick-starting 2021, Holland vs. Brunson is a fight that fans shouldn't be sleeping on.

Kevin Holland's impressive 2020

Kevin Holland has risen through the ranks in the UFC's middleweight division in 2020. The up-and-coming 185-pound contender fought as many as five times this year, and his mostrecent win was at UFC 256 when Holland put away the veteran Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza.

Throughout 2020, Holland also secured victories over Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, and Charlie Ontiveros. And heading into the new year, Trailblazer will aim to continue his winning streak in the UFC.

Derek Brunson made a statement in 2020

In 2020, Derek Brunson once again proved why he still could be regarded as a problem for the rest of the middleweight division. In a three-round main event against the up-and-coming Edmen Shahbazyan, Brunson finished-off the challenger via round-three TKO.

In doing so, Brunson derailed the Shahbazyan hype train. The veteran has the opportunity to do the same thing with Kevin Holland on March 20. Nevertheless, the Brunson vs Holland promises to be another banger in store for fight fans heading in 2021.