Kevin Lee comes clean on suing the GFL for "some defamation" and "some extortion" after MMA promotion's apparent implosion

Kevin Lee filed a lawsuit against GFL (Global Fight League) for defamation and extortion after its highly anticipated events were canceled. Lee claimed that the newly formed organization used the names of notable MMA fighters across the world solely for free promotion.

Lee signed with GFL last year after the organization promised its fighters large contracts and revenue sharing. It was supposed to stage its first two events last month, but everything was put on hold due to a lack of funds after investors walked out, infuriating the former UFC interim title challenger.

In a recent interview with Sirius Radio’s MMA Today, Lee expressed his frustration, saying:

''These last 12 months or so, we were in pretty heavy talks with GFL. They were supposed to be the new startup promotion, the next big thing, and I got behind them pretty strongly. The talks were great, but there wasn’t any action behind it. I can’t speak too much on the situation because now we’re going through legal proceedings, and I’ll be suing them for some defamation and some extortion. They used guys like me and our names to get out there and be a major face of the MMA promotion business, and nothing ever came from it''

Check out Kevin Lee's comments below:

Lee is 2-3 in his last five MMA outings. In his last UFC appearance at UFC Vegas 76 in 2023, 'The Motown Phenom' suffered an opening round submission loss against Rinat Fakhretdinov. He returned to combat sports on the regional level last September, defeating Thiago Oliveira at Lights Out Championship 17.

Kevin Lee faces Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate in his PFL debut

After the GFL events didn't materialize, Kevin Lee signed with PFL last month. The promotion recently announced that Lee will face Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate and 2024 PFL champion Gadzhi Rabadanov.

The lightweight tournament semifinals is set to take place on June 20 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The 32-year-old will replace former Bellator fighter Jay-Jay Wilson, who pulled out due to injury.

Lee defeated notable names like Michael Chiesa, Edson Barboza, and Diego Sanchez during his time with the UFC. He received the opportuntity to compete for UFC gold, when he squared off against fellow veteran Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title at UFC 216 in 2017. But, Lee suffered a third round submission loss.

Earlier this year Lee spoke to Ariel Helwani and voiced his desire to fight, saying:

''Now is the time, now it’s go time. I’m not taking [any] time off and I’m making sure that I’m doing everything right so that I can really compete to my highest level.”

Check out Kevin Lee's comments below (42:55):

