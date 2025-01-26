Former UFC contender Kevin Lee revealed the emotional journey behind a potential Tony Ferguson rematch in GFL on X. Lee fought in the UFC 19 times and won 11 of those fights. 'Motown Phenom' was once on a five-fight win streak inside the octagon which landed him an interim lightweight title opportunity against Ferguson.

The now 32-year-old was caught by Ferguson in a triangle choke in the third round and since then his career never got back on track. Lee last fought at Lights Out Championship against Thiago Oliveira, where he won via submission in the first round.

Meanwhile, Ferguson recently ended his 13-year stay with the UFC and signed with GFL. He is looking to get back to winning ways in the new promotion after suffering eight consecutive defeats inside the octagon. The fight between Lee and 'El Cucuy' is highly expected under the newly formed GFL.

Lee posted on X about how losing his coach after the Ferguson fight affected him:

"My head coach passed shortly after my title fight with @TonyFergusonXT in 2017 that sent my career in a whirlwind. This fight in 2025 will be about redemption. I lost my cool and let emotion overcome my skills. This fight in @mmagfl will be different. Time to get what’s mine."

Tony Ferguson encouraged to take fight against former opponent by Ali Abdelaziz

GFL also signed some well-reputed UFC fighters like Tyron Woodley, Junior dos Santos, and Anthony Pettis. Ferguson who has seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows in the UFC, will be looking to bounce back with a change in environment.

Kevin Lee took to X and threw a challenge at Ferguson for a rematch:

"Aye @TonyFergusonXT imma need that. Sign the line let’s have a talk"

Reacting to the post, Ali Abdelaziz, who has previously managed Khabib Nurmagomedov, commented:

"Let’s go Tony"

