Kevin Lee predicts who wins the Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 268

The UFC 268 scrap between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler is supposedly set to offer the lightweight division the next contender for the title. Their UFC welterweight contemporary Kevin Lee recently opened up with his thoughts on the fight.

While in conversation with James Lynch, Lee offered his two cents on who would emerge victorious from the fight between Gaethje and Chandler. What's more, he exhibited no signs of doubt when it came to picking a winner.

"Gaethje! Gaethje! Justin Gaethje! The leg kicks, the pressure; Justin Gaethje," exclaimed Kevin Lee emphatically.

Michael Chandler refuses to back down against Justin Gaethje

With the fight between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler inching closer, the tension in their respective camps is palpable. Never one to shy away from a highly contested fight, Michael Chandler heads into his upcoming clash against 'The Highlight', brimming with confidence.

While in conversation with MMAJunkie at Triller's Legends II event, Michael Chandler opened up about his mindset going into the highly anticipated fight.

“I think we go out there, we find out who takes the first backwards step, we get into a brawl and we have a blast. I’m going to come forward, I’m going to get in (Gaethje’s) face, I’m going to take the center of the octagon. I’m ready for violence, I’m ready for bloodshed and I’m ready for action to give the fans at home a phenomenal show," asserted Michael Chandler.

Both fighters are coming off hard-fought losses, having competed for the UFC lightweight strap in their last fight. The UFC 268 clash is set to go down at the hallowed grounds of Madison Square Garden in New York on November 6th.

Gaethje and Chandler will walk into the fight with a chip on their respective shoulders, looking to bolster their claim to the title. The fight promises to be an extremely high-octane affair, one that fans would hate to miss.

