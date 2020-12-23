Khabib Nurmagomedov is champion again in top Russian poll

UFC lightweight champion and MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has won yet another accolade, taking the top spot in a prominent public opinion poll.

According to VTsIOM (All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center), Khabib Nurmagomedov is the best sportsperson in Russia right now.

The All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center is Russia’s leading polling institution and one of Russia’s very best marketing research organizations. In addition to conducting essential marketing-related research, the organization is known for its excellent sociological research.

Khabib Nurmagomedov took to his official Instagram account and put forth a post where he revealed that he’d won the public opinion poll for the best national sportsperson in his native country Russia.

Nurmagomedov’s post was in the Russian language, but below is a rough translation of it in English (courtesy: Google Translate).

“Today VTsIOM (All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center) has published the data of the national rating of the best sportsman in Russia! It is one thing when you are recognized by experts, trainers, fighters and specialists, and another thing is the recognition of the People. Thank you for being there. It would be almost impossible without you. @bukaboxing”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fighters of all time

The vast majority of combat sports fans and experts consider Khabib Nurmagomedov to be one of the best fighters of all time. The Eagle possesses an unparalleled 29-0 professional MMA record and has impressively dominated many elite opponents.

He's often criticized for what his detractors claim to be his rudimentary striking skills. However, Nurmagomedov has managed to strike with some of the best specialists in MMA such as Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, to name a few.

Furthermore, his grappling skills are regarded as undeniably legendary, thereby making him one of the most gifted combat sportspersons to ever compete.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still the UFC lightweight champion

The talented Russian fighter who hails from Dagestan last competed in October. Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 and successfully unified the UFC lightweight championship.

"This is my last fight."@TeamKhabib pays his respects following a dominant performance at #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/5HiUvJXBJC — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

However, Nurmagomedov proceeded to announce his retirement from the sport of MMA, citing that his mother doesn’t want him to continue his MMA career without his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in his corner.

His father and longtime trainer, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July. Nevertheless, despite Khabib Nurmagomedov retiring from MMA, the UFC hasn’t stripped him of the lightweight belt yet.

UFC President Dana White recently noted that he’d be meeting The Eagle in the New Year. The consensus in the MMA community is that Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC President Dana White are likely to discuss Khabib’s future in the sport and the situation of the lightweight belt.